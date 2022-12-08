Finding The Right Place And The Right Time

Submit Release
For Independent Filmmakers, The Right Time Is Now

I realize I can’t compete with multi-million dollar Marvel films. But what I can do is entertain my audience to the best of my ability. I’m just at the starting phase, there’s no where to go but up.”
— Bryan Brooks
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades the film industry was dominated by a handful of major studios. Aspiring filmmakers that weren’t extremely wealthy or well connected had no chance of getting their projects off the ground. The cost of a camera alone was enough to make the average movie maker’s eyes bug out. And there’s more to take into consideration; lighting, camera lenses, set design, costumes, editing, the list goes on.

But the past decade has seen a favorable change, creating a wealth of opportunity for those just starting out in the entertainment business. Camera companies have been competing against each other to produce the highest quality equipment for the lowest price, dropping 4K cameras into a much more comfortable price range for filmmakers. Dynamic audio equipment has become more affordable and readily available. Film schools have popped up in every major city and even some High Schools are offerering film-related courses. The result of all this has been the explosion of independent films we’ve witnessed in the past few years, created by new talent, the up-and-coming filmmakers that are finally being given a chance to share their art.

One such filmmaker is Bryan Brooks, who is the focus of this article. Bryan nearly lost his life in a tragic accident while working on a crab boat in the Bering Sea. “I was crushed by a crab pot after a 60 foot wave rocked our boat during a huge 3 day storm. A crane was used to pull the pot off my broken body. I crawled into the galley and saw myself in the mirror. I looked at the blood and the bruises, I felt the immense pain, and thought to myself - is this what you want to do with your life? Absolutely not. I want to be a filmmaker. I want to make movies. So why am I not doing it?”

It took 10 months of rehabilitation before he could comfortably lift his arm over his head. He set out on a new direction in life, taking acting classes and studying the filmmaking process. “I realized I had never put myself in the right place to accomplish the goals I’d dreamed of achieving since I was a kid. My whole life was spent working jobs I felt I needed to work to pay for things I felt I needed to have. But now I was doing what I wanted to do. I felt great about the direction my life was going. It was simple, I just put myself in the right place at the right time.”

Bryan attended a professional filmmaking school and took courses in writing, producing, editing, acting, lighting and set design. He was finally in the right place, surrounded by dozens of others with similar interests and goals. He made several friends while attending his many classes; editors, directors, make-up artists, audio techs and lighting specialists. Bryan realized he now had everything he needed to produce a film. “I put together a team of the best and brightest around me and wrote a feature length screenplay entitled Wrecker, in which my acting friends were all given roles and the chance to help write their own lines.”

Bryan’s team finished filming and post production early this year. His film Wrecker found immediate distribution with Indie Rights, a respected distributor in L.A. “I realize I can’t compete with multi-million dollar Marvel films. But what I can do is entertain my audience to the best of my ability. I’m just at the starting phase, there’s no where to go but up.”

The feature film Wrecker is available on Amazon Prime Video via the link below.

Amazon link; https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0B6GZPQP7/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r

Please visit Bryan Brooks on his movie website https://www.wreckerthemovie.com
and watch his trailer below.

https://youtu.be/IYK4r7FrsKs

