Triptax Has Partnered With Big Bus Tours to Bring Tax-Free Shopping Experience to Tourists
EINPresswire.com/ -- TripTax and Big Bus Tours have announced a strategic partnership to deliver better travel experience to tourists visiting France. Customers of Big Bus Paris will now be able to submit and claim their VAT refunds for their shopping purchases anywhere in France or Monaco through TripTax’s digital and automated platform and enjoy this tourist privilege much easier than before.
Founded in the year 2019, TripTax aims to deliver savings, speed and simplicity to the travel experience with and automated and digitalized tourist tax refund (VAT/GST). It features solutions for instant refund payment, automated instant processing, tax refund security, and more.
“Big Bus Tours is a pioneer in the open-top sightseeing bus, and represents one of the most trusted brands in Europe,”* said Arnaud Rubeck, Founder and CEO of TripTax. *“I see a great opportunity in this win-win partnership, expanding our reach to more tourists visiting France. As we continue to grow, we are thrilled to have a strong partner like Big Bus Tours by our side and we aim to replicate the service in many additional countries to serve many more users in the near future”
“Partnering with TripTax enables Big Bus Paris to provide another useful ancillary service to tourists in France, and improve their travel experience,"* said Sébastien Vincent, General Manager of Big Bus Paris. *"Customer satisfaction has always been of utmost priority to us and we’re glad to work with a company that shares the same principles as we do.”
“TripTax continues to innovate in the travel industry and provide more value for tourists. This partnership with Big Bus will undoubtedly provide positive experiences and improve the growth of tourism in France.” said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund, a leading Singapore VC fund that backs Triptax.
TripTax is available on iOS and Android. Visit https://www.triptax.com/ for more details.
About TripTax
TripTax is the leading B2B provider of tourist tax refund solutions to the travel industry. Our end-to-end technology platform expands our partners’ offering to their customers, creating substantial ancillary revenue opportunities.
As a B2B company, we focus solely on helping our travel partners build their brands and further enhance the travel experiences of their users.
Find out more at https://www.triptax.com/.
About Big Bus Tours
Big Bus Tours is the largest operator of open-top sightseeing bus tours in the world, fuelling the spirit of adventure in over 20 cities, across four continents. Beginning with a fleet of three, today hundreds of buses and guides are helping over four million tourists explore each year.
Turn up, hop on our carefully mapped out routes with stops located conveniently close to all the iconic landmarks and attractions. On a Big Bus tour, you’ll cover the entire city with minimal effort. With our flexible sightseeing service, you’ll do as much walking as you choose.
Discover more at https://www.bigbustours.com/.
