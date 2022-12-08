The Retail Intelligence Behind SHOWFIELDS’ US Store Openings
Direct-to-consumer brand shares how smart store analytics helped inform its US store openings in Brooklyn and Washington D.C.
We’ve been able to unearth some very valuable data about our customers at our US stores through the RetailNext platform. The insights played a critical role in the creation and design of new stores”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHOWFIELDS, a direct-to-consumer brand well known for “the most interesting store in the world" concept, today announced its successful partnership with RetailNext following new store openings in the US. The multi-brand retailer, which is praised for delivering unconventional shopper experiences at its New York and Miami stores, replicated the store model in its new Brooklyn and Washington D.C. locations to expand the brand’s sales channels and physical store footprint.
— Amir Zwickel, Co-Founder & CRO of SHOWFIELDS
SHOWFIELDS has built a notable reputation as the “ultimate curator” of the world wide web by taking online-only brands offline. Its brick-and-mortar stores create euphoric in-person experiences by merging art and commerce. Shoppers can access a variety of unconventional yet relevant brands, artists, and communities from around the globe under one roof.
“Our philosophy is to always challenge the retail status quo by creating truly magical experiences for our customers because that’s an incredible feeling. That kind of experiential retailing is really only possible by truly understanding the customer. We’ve been able to unearth some very valuable data about our customers at our US stores through the RetailNext platform. The insights gleaned from those locations played a critical role in informing the creation and design of new stores in the US,” said Amir Zwickel, Co-Founder & CRO of SHOWFIELDS.
SHOWFIELDS harnesses the power of RetailNext’s cloud-based smart store analytics to deliver seamless brand experiences at its US stores. Using the Traffic 2.0 solution and Full Path Analysis, SHOWFIELDS has been able to anonymously measure the entire shopping journey, from the moment a customer enters their store until the moment they leave.
This future-forward approach to experiential retailing provides SHOWFIELDS with enriched store data about how shoppers navigate through the store, product engagement, shopper-store associate interactions, and much more. SHOWFIELDS has leveraged RetailNext’s insights and recommendations on the data to drive continuous improvement as well as test and innovate new concepts.
“RetailNext is proud to be the smart store solution provider of choice for SHOWFIELDS at its US stores. As more brands seek to create enriched in-store experiences, the value of IoT-powered retail analytics platforms, such as RetailNext, have proved vital in providing the deep insights needed about today’s shoppers, their behaviors, preferences, and values, and in turn, using that to design exceptional shopping experiences, both online and offline”, said Sergio Gutierrez, Head of Revenue for RetailNext.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
About SHOWFIELDS
Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS is a lifestyle discovery store featuring rotating, themed curations of mission-driven products, art, and events that can be found "IRL" for the first time. With stores in Manhattan, Miami, and Los Angeles, SHOWFIELDS has created a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.
Judith Subban
RetailNext
email us here