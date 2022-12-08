Global Impact Investing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Impact Investing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Impact Investing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the impact investing market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 423.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The impact investing market is expected to grow to $ 823.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%. The increase in millennial investors is expected to propel the growth of the impact investing market going forward.

The impact investing market consists of sales of impact investing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to generate some beneficial financial returns. Impact investing refers to a general investment strategy that helps investors make investments with the intention of generating positive, measurable social and environmental impact. This investment is also shown as a company's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Global Impact Investing Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the impact investing market. Major companies operating in the impact investing sector are focused on strategic partnerships to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2020, RepRisk, a Switzerland-based company operating in environmental, social, and corporate governance, partnered with Apex Group Ltd. to offer ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) risk data through real-time analysis for their customers' portfolios. This tool provides data on private companies and allows unrivaled ESG insights into private companies and their investors. Also, this tool helps them offer data insights to their customers to make better investment decisions. Apex Group Ltd. is a US-based company operating in capital investment. Moreover, in December 2020, Root Capital, a US-based impact investment company, partnered with Keurig Dr. Pepper for an undisclosed amount. With this partnership, both companies' focus is on helping smallholder farm businesses to withstand the COVID-19 crisis. Also, it helps to recover medium-term businesses and re-imagine their strategies for growth and success in the long term. Keurig Dr. Pepper is a US-based producer and distributor of hot and cold beverages.

Global Impact Investing Market Segments

By Illustrative Sector: Education, HealthCare, Housing, Agriculture, Environment, Clean Energy Access, Climate Change, Other Ilustrative Sectors

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

By Geography: The global impact investing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Triodos Bank N.V, Sarona Asset Management, Omidyar Network, LeapFrog Investments, Revolution Foods, Acumen, Intellecap Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd, Vestergaard Frandsen, Unitus Capital, WaterHealth International Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

