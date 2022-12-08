MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Bombing in Bandung, 7 December 2022

Singapore condemns the bombing at the Astanaanyar Police Station in Bandung, West Java, on 7 December 2022. There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the bombing. We wish the injured a speedy and full recovery.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
8 DECEMBER 2022
