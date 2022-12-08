COVID-19 prevention TAIWAN CMU-KGR cell experiment effectively decreases the infection rate of the variant viruses
KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 has lasted for almost three years, precisely because of the diverse variability of the COVID-19 virus. Studies have shown that the use of Chinese medicine to treat or assist in the treatment of significant illnesses can reduce mortality by three times. Now, a team of Chinese medicine practitioners in Taiwan has developed a portable anti-epidemic formula which can block over 80% of mutated viruses.
CMU Anti-COVID-19 Scientific Research Team Asst. Prof., Wei-Jan Wang. Shi-Chen Ou. Vice Dean, Po-Ren Hsueh. President, Mien-Chie Hung. Director, Dept. of Chinese Medicine, Sheng-Teng Huang. Director, Division of Infect. Dis., Mao-Wang Ho Deputy Director Chiu-Lin Tsai.
China Medical University (CMU Taiwan) President Dr. Mien-Chie Hung is the head of the research team to successfully apply for molecular medicine in the field of Chinese medicine, combining basic research and clinical application, and applying the concept of small molecule drug target therapy to the development of anti-COVID-19 drugs, successfully producing CMU-KGR (China Medical University KANG GUAN RECEIPT), and food grade "prescription-free label" nasal-throat spray receipt (CMU-KGR55).
CMU Taiwan President Dr. Mien-Chie Hung, who specializes in molecular medicine, is oriented towards technological and scientific Chinese medicine, and this time to maximize the anti-epidemic function of traditional Chinese medicine. Since 2020, he led the Affiliated Hospital of China Medical University and academic unit with the Director of the Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Affiliated Hospital of China Medical University Dr. Sheng-Teng Huang to organize CMU Anti-COVID-19 Scientific Research Team, and has published nearly ten papers on COVID-19 treatment of molecular medicine in international Journals so far.
By using the molecular cell rapid screening platform, the research team successfully screened out several "Chinese medicine prescriptions" with significant inhibitory effects against different COVID-19 variants, which were combined into CMU-KGR, and Traditional herbs with food-grade "prescription-free sign" Nasal-throat spray formula CMU-KGR55.
Dr. Mien-Chie Hung explained that the spike protein on the surface of the new coronavirus is like a key, and the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor is like a door lock in the human body, and when the viral spike protein binds to the ACE2 receptor, the door to the cell is opened immediately. The viruses enter the cells to release viral RNA, which is then copied in large quantities. The function of CMU-KGR is to "block" the combination of the key and the door lock, reducing the infection rate of the virus entering the cells and protecting the human cells from the virus.
Dr. Sheng-Teng Huang pointed out that CMU-KGR is composed of several Chinese herbs such as Astragalus membranaceus, Agastache Rugosa, and Atractylodes macrocephala, which can improve the immunity of the human body, enhance the defense ability of respiratory mucosa, regulate the immune function, inhibit the replication of viral RNA, and remove the adverse effects induced by the virus on the human body. It also has a significant inhibitory effect on different strains of COVID-19.
Now the R&D team has further developed a nasal-throat spray receipt (CMU-KGR55). Nasal-throat spray receipt CMU-KGR55 is Food Grade, which is not required to be prescribed by a physician, making it more accessible to the public.
COVID-19 variant viruses are changing, now "BQ.1" and "BQ.1.1", "XBB.1" and "BF7" variants have been discovered, and will probably become mainstream in the Europe, United States and Asian countries by the end of the year, and there are already a few cases of invasion in Taiwan. CMU-KGR follows Chinese Herbal Prescriptions -The research results clearly show that it can help block the invasion of the new coronavirus into the human body. The same ability to prevent infection will also be applied to current and future novel variants of the virus.
Taiwan joins hands with the world to "prevent" and "block" the replication and transmission of Covid-19 virus. The efficacy of medical-grade CMU-KGR in suppressing viruses is the most urgent issue for global medicine to address. The food-grade respiratory guardian dual action nasal & throat spray CMU- KGR55 provides comprehensive safeguarding for the respiratory system to prevent the invasion of new coronavirus and variant viruses.
