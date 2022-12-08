DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting
December 7, 2022
Blakesburg, Iowa - On December 7th, 2022 the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to an officer involved shooting near rural Blakesburg. The incident occurred at the conclusion of a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound(s) at an area hospital.
No further information is being released at this time.
Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
