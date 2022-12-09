Erbert & Gerbert’s Releases A New Pulled Pork Sandwich, the Porkwich

Porkwich Sandwich, Erbert and Gerbert's Porkwich Sandwich Picnic Porkwich Sandwich Combo

Available for limited time at an Erbert and Gerbert's near you

The new Porkwich is sure to be a customer favorite. I have yet to meet a man, woman, or child that hasn't thoroughly enjoyed this out of this world sandwich!” — Jacob Kersting

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erbert & Gerbert ’s, the Midwest-based sandwich shop known for its Bold Between the Breadssandwiches and soups that have made millions of people happy for the past 34 years, has introduced a brand new pulled pork sandwich this week.After the success of their two hot sandwiches last year, Erbert & Gerbert’s wanted to bring back another hot and hearty option for fans to try. Sandwich-fanatics are now able to try a brand new E&G twist on the classic pork sandwich, The Porkwich ! Between freshly baked french bread, the Porkwich is loaded with pulled pork and pickles, and topped with BBQ sauce, real Wisconsin cheese sauce, and crispy onions. This sandwich is sure to be a fan favorite that perfectly pairs with any of Erbert & Gerbert’s hot and ready soup options.“Nine out of Ten pitmasters agree that the Porkwich is this seasons must try sandwich, the tenth guy… isn’t to be trusted.”Though this delicious pork sandwich won’t have a permanent place on the menu, customers are able to enjoy The Porkwich for a limited time only at all Erbert & Gerbert’s locations. Learn more about this indulgent sandwich online at https://insta.erbertandgerberts.com/22y1212_lto Conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. Check out all of Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwiches, soups & full menu at https://www.erbertandgerberts.com About Erbert & Gerbert’sFamily-founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop delivers Bold Between the Breadstaste that results in millions of happy customers. Grown to nearly 100 locations in 16 states across the Midwest and a rapidly expanding footprint, our business model has successfully built corporate and franchise stores with a focus on urban and non-traditional sites while always putting a high value on passion, people, and play. If you are always pushing to go from good to great and like to work hard so you can play hard, join our franchise family and visit www.erbertandgerberts.com # # #

