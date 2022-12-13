Collaboration of NEW KPOP and Arirang TV provided a wider range of content to global viewers.
For two years straight, NEW ID has partnered with Arirang TV to give NEW KPOP viewers all over the world the opportunity to enjoy the latest hits in K-pop.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW ID is the newest subsidiary of the global media company and top film production company Next Entertainment World (NEW). NEW ID is a media-tech company empowering content to go global across borders and media platforms. This is NEW ID’s second collaboration with Korea’s top global broadcast network, Arirang TV.
Arirang TV’s top two K-POP shows ‘Simply Spotlight’ and ‘I’m LIVE’ have been scheduled throughout the week since August 2022 to give viewers more opportunities to watch and enjoy more various programs at the most convenient times.
‘Simply Spotlight’ provides you with the latest K-pop news and stage performances of new K-pop artists. Fans around the globe will be able to listen to not only the title songs but also B-side track songs of their favorite artists.
Each episode features popular artists and performances from idols like AB6IX, EVERGLOW, ONEUS.
Arirang TV’s ‘I’m LIVE’ is a live concert program featuring Korea’s top musicians where artists share their life stories, thoughts, and feelings about their songs. This unique show gives fans the chance to feel like they have front row seats at a mini live concert.
Every episode features major K-pop artists such as Younha, Sogumm, Jukjae, Kwon Jin-ah, ADOY.
NEW ID’s KPOP channel, NEW KPOP, is the first and only TV Channel dedicated to K-pop. It airs music & performances from the top and latest K-pop artists. From NEW KPOP, you can enjoy the latest selection of top-rated K-pop TV shows featuring music & concert, variety & reality shows, K-dramas, documentaries, and many more to come.
NEW KPOP is available on multiple FAST and streaming platforms. Platforms and channel numbers are as follows:
North America: Samsung TV Plus (#1296), LG Channels CA (#511), The Roku Channel (#382), Plex, TCL, Local Now (#589), theGrio
LATAM: LG Channels MX/BR (#256)
Europe: LG Channels ES/FR/DE/IR (#511), LG Channels UK (#544), Pluto TV EU (#1064), ZEASN (WhaleLive) (#5620), Plex, Xiamoi MiTV+ EU/GERMANY (#105), rlaxx TV.
Asia: Rakuten TV JP (#105)
About Arirang
Arirang TV is one of the world’s leading international channels with more than 25 years of broadcasting experience. From the start to the end of the day we provide world-class TV content which entertains, educates, and informs millions of our viewers across the world through a broadcasting network of 134 million households in 101 different countries. On Arirang TV you can find hundreds of contents related to Korean beauty, fashion, and Korean food. And, Arirang TV’s most iconic Korean pop music shows. Also, the cultural program’s segment on Arirang TV has various exciting and informative travel shows, documentaries, Korean traditional music performances, and more. Last but not least, Arirang TV is the only English-using international broadcaster that can deliver the latest news with the most accurate and objective point of view.
About NEW ID (www.its-newid.com)
NEW ID is a media platform company connecting the world to premium Asian content through connected TV platforms. Established in October 2019, the company's main business focuses on delivering content on leading global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) platforms by providing industry-leading tech solutions necessary for real-time streaming and advertising. NEW ID also provides a streamlined localization service with an AI-based platform that significantly shortens content delivery times to global audiences without compromising quality. With over 30 content partners in Korea and a rapidly growing global platform network, NEW ID is expanding its global presence and positioning itself as Asia's leading FAST platform provider in the global media market.
