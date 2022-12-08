NEW ID DOMINATES FAST IN KOREA
NEW ID partners with LG Channels in Korea to launch with popular entertainment channels for viewers to enjoy for free on TV.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW ID, digital content & media platform business subsidiary and the first in-house venture of parent company Next Entertainment World (NEW), launched a total of 31 FAST channels on November 30th on LG Channels (LG Electronics CTV platform). Newly launched channels span across drama, entertainment, culture, kids, and sports, and expand its CTV-based media business in Korea.
NEW ID now dominates the Korean FAST business and also leads CTV monetization with Korea’s top ad companies and partnerships with over 30 global ad tech companies and platforms.
Viewers can now watch content channels by genre, such as movies, dramas, legendary entertainment, current affairs/culture, kids, and lifestyle, for free on LG Channels.
NEW ID partners with top local broadcasting companies to launch recognizable channels such as Welcome, First Time in Korea?, MUK-FIA, and Dongchimi.
With the launch of 31 new channels, NEW ID has launched a total of 59 FAST channels on LG Channels in Korea. All channels are delivered and streamed to LG Channels via NEW ID’s proprietary CMS platform. Now, NEW ID delivers over 80 FAST channels worldwide.
LG Channels is a FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV, ad-based free streaming TV) platform that is in the spotlight as a win-win model with paid subscription OTT in the global media market. As a real-time video streaming service with LG Electronics' own webOS operating system, viewers can freely enjoy channels across various categories such as dramas, entertainment, current events/culture, kids, games, and sports, all according to viewers’ personal taste by simply connecting their LG SmartTV to the Internet.
In regards to the partnership, NEW ID CEO June Park said, “We are excited to expand our FAST business to Korea to provide media services that connect content and platforms, as well as consumers and advertisers.” She adds, “We will do our best to increase IP values by combining technology with content distribution.”
NEW ID has been closely working with LG Electronics since the launch of LG Channels. The company first launched in Europe and then in North America last year. Currently, NEW ID delivers 41 channels across LG Channels in Europe, US, CA, LATAM.
About NEW ID (www.its-newid.com)
NEW ID is a media platform company connecting the world to premium Asian content through connected TV platforms. Established in October 2019, the company's main business focuses on delivering content on leading global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) platforms by providing industry-leading tech solutions necessary for real-time streaming and advertising. NEW ID also provides a streamlined localization service with an AI-based platform that significantly shortens content delivery times to global audiences without compromising quality. With over 30 content partners in Korea and a rapidly growing global platform network, NEW ID is expanding its global presence and positioning itself as Asia's leading FAST platform provider in the global media market.
