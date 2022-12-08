Submit Release
Work Planned for Tomorrow on NB I-83 Ramp from Emigsville/Route 238 (Exit 24) in York County

Ramp to remain open; Traffic to be shifted with stop condition in place

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor is scheduled to install pavement markings and signs at the northbound Interstate 83 on-ramp and acceleration lane from Emigsville/Route 238 (Exit 24) in York County. 


Weather permitting, this work will be from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM tomorrow, Thursday, December 8. 


The ramp and mainline of northbound I-83 will remain open. However, traffic on the ramp and acceleration lane will be shifted and placed in a stop condition. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.


This work is part of a 6.6-mile resurfacing project that consists of base replacement, milling, resurfacing, guiderail updates, and other miscellaneous construction on I-83 from Locust Lane to Canal Road in Manchester Township.


JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $5,270,624 project


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


