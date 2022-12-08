Work Planned for Tomorrow on NB I-83 Ramp from Emigsville/Route 238 (Exit 24) in York County
Ramp to remain open; Traffic to be shifted with stop condition in place
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor is scheduled to install pavement markings and signs at the northbound Interstate 83 on-ramp and acceleration lane from Emigsville/Route 238 (Exit 24) in York County.
Weather permitting, this work will be from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM tomorrow, Thursday, December 8.
The ramp and mainline of northbound I-83 will remain open. However, traffic on the ramp and acceleration lane will be shifted and placed in a stop condition. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.
This work is part of a 6.6-mile resurfacing project that consists of base replacement, milling, resurfacing, guiderail updates, and other miscellaneous construction on I-83 from Locust Lane to Canal Road in Manchester Township.
JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $5,270,624 project
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018
