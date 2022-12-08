Update No. 1: Derby Barracks/ Shooting / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5005598

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2022 at approximately 2301 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street in the Village of Orleans

VIOLATION: Under investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a reported shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, on Church Street in the village of Orleans. As part of the investigation, troopers have obtained surveillance photos showing a suspect in this incident. Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the attached photos or who has any information that might assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022***

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of several gun shots being fired in the area of Church Street/Maple Street in the Village of Orleans. Troopers responded to the area and after a subsequent investigation, identified a location within a parking area on Church Street where a subject(s) fired a number of rounds. At this point there has been no one identified to have been injured and it appears the shooting was directed at a vehicle in which fled the scene. This investigation remains in infancy stages. Anyone with information on the incident, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.