Innovative Material Solutions for Meat Processing, Feed Manufacturing Ahead of IPPE 2023
Ahead of IPPE 2023, Interstate Advanced Materials highlights new and reliable solutions for processing and production industries.
Ag-Tuf® corrugated PVC liner panels are an excellent solution for walls and roofs in farms and other agricultural facilities including meatpacking and food processing plants.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meat, poultry, food processing, and agricultural industry professionals will convene on January 24, 2023 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for the annual International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE).
— Christopher Isar
IPPE hosts the largest exhibition of technology, equipment, supplies, and services used in the production of animal products and feed manufacturing. All segments of the industry are presented at the convention such as feed milling, poultry & meat processing, and animal food.
Ahead of the conference and having served processing and production industries for over 30 years, Interstate Advanced Materials highlights new and reliable solutions for these industries and applications.
Ag-Tuf® corrugated PVC liner panels are an excellent solution for walls and roofs in farms and other agricultural facilities including meatpacking and food processing plants. The material provides an easily cleanable and odor-resistant surface. Ag-Tuf® has exceptional chemical resistance that allows it to be cleaned regularly with the strong chemical cleaners necessary to maintain a sanitary working environment. Ag-Tuf® is preferable to metal as it does not oxidize or corrode.
In food processing, Excelon Excelprene helps with the transfer of liquids in extreme temperatures and high-pressure environments. Excelon Excelprene is a durable and flexible food process tubing that will not crack or deteriorate when exposed to high heat, unlike rubber. Excelon, like Ag-Tuf®, is compatible with harsh cleaners and sanitizers. Excelon is frequently used in dairy processing because the tubing is FDA approved and will not affect the taste, smell, or texture of the beverages it transfers.
NorPLY™ 1002 is a glass epoxy composite material that has been replacing steel components due to significantly higher resistance to corrosion, fatigue, chemicals, and impacts. NorPLY™ offers a significant weight reduction compared to steel parts while reducing downtime in high-strain applications.
For more information on the latest solutions for the agriculture and food processing industries, call Interstate Advanced Materials today at (800) 742-3444 to talk with a material expert.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 8007423444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn