VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Tidal Cyber to Support Threat Awareness For Enterprises

Platform uses information about the tactics and techniques adversaries use to help organizations optimize their defenses

We provide a solution to companies that helps define, measure, and improve their ability to defend themselves and be in control of their cybersecurity strategy through threat-informed defense.” — Richard Struse, CEO and Co-Founder, Tidal Cyber

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in Tidal Cyber, a leader in threat-informed defense technology. This investment will be used to expand Tidal Cyber's SaaS-based threat-informed defense platform and ramp up customer acquisition.

Cyberattacks continue to pose a growing threat for organizations, proving to be a critical time for enterprises to implement proactive cybersecurity measures. Tidal Cyber provides a threat-informed defense platform that provides companies with a strategic approach to addressing cyber threats by focusing on the tactics and techniques used by the adversaries most likely to target them and tailoring their defenses accordingly. Ongoing enhancements to the Tidal Platform will ultimately help enterprises effectively evaluate and communicate their cyber risk reduction.

“At Tidal Cyber, we offer tools and services that make achieving the benefits of threat-informed defense practical and sustainable, as well as a deep understanding of the threats and adversaries that are most relevant to them,” says Richard Struse, CEO and Co-Founder. “We provide a solution to companies that helps define, measure, and improve their ability to defend themselves, and be in control of their cybersecurity strategy through threat-informed defense. We thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help continue our growth.”

Tidal Cyber’s threat-informed defense platform empowers enterprises to efficiently assess, organize and optimize their cyber defenses based on a deep understanding of the threats and adversaries that are most relevant to them. The platform features enriched technique data from MITRE ATT&CK® and other open-source sources, as well as the Tidal Product Registry™, a curated repository of vendor-supplied data mapped to specific adversary behaviors. With the platform, organizations will easily find information on specific threat actors, software, and techniques and determine any coverage gaps and evaluate options to fill them.

“The Tidal Cyber team is uniquely positioned to help make ‘defense’ synonymous with ‘threat-informed defense’, which will have a positive impact on the cybersecurity posture of more organizations,” says Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “Tidal has emphasized making many of its resources widely available to the community, which aligns with their mission of making threat-informed defense achievable. We are excited to contribute to their success and see the impact they have on the cybersecurity industry.”

About Tidal Cyber

Founded in January 2022 by a team of threat intelligence veterans with experience at MITRE, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and a wide range of innovative security providers, Tidal Cyber enables businesses to implement a threat-informed defense more easily and efficiently. The Tidal Platform helps our customers map the security capabilities of their unique environment against the industry’s most complete knowledgebase of adversary tactics and techniques, including the MITRE ATT&CK® knowledge base, additional open-source threat intelligence sources, and a Tidal-curated registry of security product capabilities mapped to specific adversary techniques. The result is actionable insight to track and improve their defensive coverage, gaps, and overlaps. For more information, please visit: www.tidalcyber.com.

About Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.