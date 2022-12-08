Danielle Storan, President and CEO of Integrity ISR, appointed to the Space Force Association's Board of Directors
Danielle's experience, expertise, and dedication to the SFA mission and the United States’ efforts in the space domain are valuable assets to the Space Force Association.”COLORADO SPRINGS , COLORADO, UNITED STATES , December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet the newest member of the Space Force Association’s (SFA) board of directors, Danielle Storan! Ms. Storan is an accomplished businesswoman and national security policy expert with more than twenty years of experience in the international arena. Commenting on her appointment to the SFA board, Ms. Storan stated, “I am honored to join the Space Force Association’s Board of Directors and to be part of SFA's efforts to promote the critical role that the US Space Force and its Guardians play in our national security. I look forward to working with the rest of the Board to advance the SFA mission and serve our Guardian community.”
— SFA president and founder Bill Woolf, Col. USAF ( ret.)
Ms Storan is the President and CEO of Integrity ISR, a Woman-Owned Small Business providing Intelligence, Space, and Cyber expertise to the US Government, industry, and foreign partners. Before establishing Integrity ISR as a federal services contractor in 2018, Ms. Storan ran a successful consulting company, advising both large and small businesses on the sale of international defense articles and services. She also served as a branch chief in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, where she excelled at building and leading multidisciplinary US Air Force and interagency teams to develop and execute strategic engagement plans and activities for more than 30+ countries. Ms. Storan skillfully managed over $29B in security cooperation portfolios for complex foreign acquisition, sustainment, and training programs and developed foreign assistance strategies to achieve security cooperation objectives, including managing the associated funding requirements. Ms. Storan also has communications and marketing experience, serving as a political appointee in public affairs for the Secretary of Health and Human Services and US Surgeon General and two presidential campaigns. Ms. Storan holds a Master of Science in Defense and Strategic Studies from Missouri State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the College of William and Mary.
Space Force Association founder and president Bill Woolf, Col. USAF (ret.) commented, "Ms. Storan is highly respected in the defense industry. We are delighted to have her serve on the SFA Board of Directors. Currently, Ms. Storan is leading the joint efforts between the Space Force Association and Integrity ISR in the continued development and execution of the Global Space University (GSU). GSU is a powerful partnership that brings cost-effective, cutting-edge training to space personnel and enthusiasts worldwide. Commercial and military space sectors are becoming more intertwined and vital to success in this critical warfighting domain. Danielle's experience, expertise, and dedication to the SFA mission and the United States’ efforts in the space domain are valuable assets to the Space Force Association".
About The Space Force Association:
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national space power at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support to the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
About Integrity ISR:
Integrity ISR offers a wide range of services for C4ISR, Space, and Cyber strategy, training, and operations that enable ISR and Space personnel to operate in any domain under any conditions, from permissive to highly contested/denied environments. Integrity ISR’s number one priority is to strengthen U.S. national security by increasing U.S. readiness and lethality, building the capabilities of U.S. allies, and fostering increased interoperability for tomorrow's coalition warfighters. ISR's partnership with SFA will allow them to bring space training to SFA members around the globe! For more information on Integrity ISR, visit www.integrityisr.com.
