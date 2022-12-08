Advantix Names Christine Collins Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances

I’m honored to lead our talented team and look forward to further expanding our presence in the information and communications technology channel as the go-to managed connectivity and TEM provider.” — Christine Collins

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantix, a leading wireless connectivity and technology expense management provider, has promoted Christine Collins to vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances. Advantix hired Collins in 2020 as director of channels to support the company’s fast-growing channel program for wireless connectivity, managed mobility and technology expense management solutions.

Collins is a proven channel sales leader and widely respected in IT and telecom channels. Prior to joining Advantix, she held channel management positions at Mobilize, Peak-Ryzex and Sprint, where she managed channel partners across the country.

“Christine has been a key enabler of our sales growth since 2020,” says Natasha Royer Coons, a principal and chief revenue officer at Advantix. “She has deep relationships with technology distributors and solution providers across the country and will play a vital role in further strengthening those connections, as well as nurturing new ones. She also will lead the rollout of Advantix’s managed connectivity experience, a pioneering solution that leverages our TEM roots and proprietary SaaS platform to deliver greater control, visibility and analytics to our partners and end-clients.”

In her new role, Collins will lead Advantix’s entire channel team and be responsible for expanding and accelerating sales of the company’s award-winning multi-carrier SmartSIM offering, single-carrier SIM connectivity, managed connectivity, mobility and TEM solutions.

“I’ve been working in the channel for most of my professional life and I can sincerely say that Advantix is uniquely capable of helping partners separate themselves from competitors to win more deals and grow the enterprise value of their business,” says Collins. “We focus on enablement, teaming and support to be a force multiplier for partners. I’m delighted and honored to be given the responsibility of leading this effort and looking forward to further expanding our presence in the channel as the go-to managed connectivity and TEM provider.”

About Advantix

Advantix is a managed connectivity provider that leverages its SaaS platform and telecom expense management (TEM) tools to help enterprises proactively fulfill, optimize, manage and report on any SIM or circuit, any device or hardware type, any plan type or service, and any invoice or spend. Our proprietary platform integrates carrier APIs, network management and BI dashboarding, enabling partners or customers to activate, access and manage any telecom asset in real time. For more information, visit www.advantixsolutions.com.