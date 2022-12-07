Logical Buildings' GridRewards Receives the Green Button Alliance 2022 Chairman’s Award for Innovation
Industry-leading sustainability, smart building, and virtual powerplant software and solutions provider for the built world awarded for Green Button innovationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logical Buildings – an industry-leading sustainability, smart building, and virtual powerplant software and solutions provider for the built world – today announced its CEO, Jeff Hendler, and the company’s GridRewards™ mobile solution, have been honored with the Green Button Alliance (GBA) 2022 Chairman’s Award for Green Button-enabled Innovation. The award was announced at the GBA’s recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Toronto and presented by GBA Chairman Syed Mir who was joined by The Honorable Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, Ontario, Canada in congratulating Logical Buildings on the achievement.
“Logical Buildings is honored to be recognized on a world stage for our success in providing innovative mobile solutions that harness Green Button Connect My Data technology standards and protocols that are today paving the way toward decarbonization in the built environment,” said Jeff Hendler, CEO, Logical Buildings. “The GBA’s Chairman’s Award acknowledges Logical Buildings’ success in empowering consumers and businesses to track and manage their energy use, lower utility costs and carbon emissions, and earn money through new standards-based, energy data-enabled grid services.”
“The GBA’s 2022 AGM highlighted the value of standards-based Green Button Connect My Data energy data access solutions that provide utility customers with choice, convenience, and control of their energy consumption while supporting carbon reduction,” said Syed Mir, Chairman of Green Button Alliance. “Logical Buildings’ GridRewards mobile app is an outstanding example of a highly successful Green Button energy data-enabled app that empowers utility customers not only to understand their energy usage but engages them to easily participate in energy management during peak events—saving them money. The GBA is proud to recognize Logical Buildings with the 2022 Chairman’s Award for Green Button data-enabled Innovation.”
Logical Buildings’ ESG toolkit technologies, which include the building operations software SmartKit AI™ and the consumer-focused GridRewards™ mobile app, were recognized for enabling residential, commercial, and industrial energy users to lower energy costs, earn money, and reduce carbon footprints through user-friendly, award-winning platforms, and mobile apps.
The Green Button Alliance is a multinational non-profit organization that fosters the development, compliance, and adoption of the industry standard Green Button energy data access and sharing protocol. The Green Button standard is designed to enable utilities to provide electricity customers with easy, digital access to their energy usage data and the ability to securely share those data—while ensuring customer privacy is protected. The GBA is comprised of leading utilities, governmental departments and agencies, solution providers, and affiliated organizations that collaborate to advance the Green Button initiative of enabling energy consumers around the world to access and share their energy and water usage data for managing their consumption.
About Logical Buildings
Logical Buildings is an industry-leading sustainability, smart building, and virtual powerplant software and solutions provider for the built world. Our revolutionary ESG technologies are combatting climate change by empowering residential, commercial, and industrial energy users to earn money, enhance building health, and reduce carbon footprints, all from within user-friendly, award-winning mobile apps. Founded in 2012, the Company operates in major national urban markets, such as New York, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Camden, NJ, Chicago, Miami, and more. To learn more, visit logicalbuildings.com and follow Logical Buildings on LinkedIn.
