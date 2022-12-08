TREAD PARTNERS ADDS TO SALES TEAM
One of the industry’s finest, Matthew Peters, is well known by just about everyone and a familiar face.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Tread Partners continues to grow in the automotive aftermarket, we are excited to announce the addition of Matthew Peters to our sales team.
Effective December 1, 2022, Matthew Peters has joined Tread’s business development team. Matthew brings three decades of industry experience to Tread Partners, having previously held sales positions with Tireweb, Icon Media, SoftWheels, and others.
Originally from the Greater Philadelphia area, Matthew began his career working in wholesale tires, wheels, and accessories. In 1995 he joined Softwheels as the first wheel visualizer program debuted in the industry. Since then, Matthew has over 30 years of working with tire and wheel dealers, distributors, and manufacturers of all sizes. Matthew understands the technological and marketing needs of the industry and, for the past 14 years, has worked with Tireweb, the industry-leading platform provider for both B2B and B2C tire dealers in North America.
David Christopher, a co-founder of Tread Partners, stated, “One of the industry’s finest, Matthew Peters, is well known by just about everyone and a familiar face. Because we are automotive people who know and understand marketing, welcoming Matthew aboard only gives us a greater competitive edge.” He continued, “Matthew will help foster more quality partnerships and relationships with Tread Partners.”
About Tread Partners: Tread Partners is a digital marketing agency that strives to help growth-oriented tire dealers and auto repair shops drive success through insightful, coordinated marketing strategies. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the company offers a wide array of digital marketing services for multi-location retail & commercial tire dealers and auto repair shops nationwide. Co-founded by former shop owners, Tread pairs deep industry knowledge with decades of marketing experience, delivering best-in-class results for the automotive aftermarket. For more information, visit treadpartners.com.
