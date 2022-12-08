Jeff Affuso Joins Citizant as Chief Growth Officer
Proven govcon executive Jeff Affuso will align and focus growth activities to optimize contributions to enterprise value.
Jeff Affuso brings Citizant the experience, wisdom, and long-term relationships that can only be gained through decades of leadership in the govcon business.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizant has hired govcon industry veteran Jeff Affuso as the company’s first Chief Growth Officer (CGO), reporting to CEO, Alba M. Alemán.
— Alba M. Alemán, CEO of Citizant
Affuso has a proven track record of successful growth, delivery, and leadership serving as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operations Officer, and Chief Growth Officer at government contracting firms of all sizes. During his nearly 30 years of government consulting experience, he has sold and successfully delivered a full range of IT and business consulting services on both CONUS and OCONUS programs.
“Jeff brings Citizant the experience, wisdom, and long-term relationships that can only be gained through decades of leadership in the govcon business,” said Alemán. “Several of Citizant’s executives have worked with Jeff multiple times and know him to be an honorable leader who shares our passion for always respecting our employees, customers, and partners. Jeff’s strategic attention to growth and enterprise value creation will enable me to focus more fully on customer advocacy, company culture, and the expansion of our Chief Data Officer service offerings.”
“I am honored to join the Citizant family. The company is well positioned for exponential growth and the commitment to our government customers and their important missions is exceptional,” said Affuso. “Alba has built a truly inspirational culture over the last 23 years. The foundation she and Citizant’s leadership team have established provides the basis for delivery excellence and innovation.”
Before joining Citizant, Affuso served as the CEO of Tsymmetry, an IT solutions provider that focuses on national security and public safety customers. Affuso also previously served as COO and CGO of DRT Strategies and President of AOC Mission Services. He has held senior leadership positions at PwC, CGI, Saflink, CACI International, and American Management Systems.
Affuso has an MBA with a concentration in Operations Management and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering, both from Hofstra University.
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT modernization solutions for the U.S. government. The company offers Chief Information Officer (CIO) support services including infrastructure management, identity & credential management expertise, and program/portfolio management support, as well as Chief Data Officer (CDO) support services including innovative data strategies, data governance and quality programs, and data-centric cloud modernization approaches. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Version 2.0. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting government customers in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. Follow Citizant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
