Citizant Launches govCDOiq.org to Accelerate Mission Success for Federal CDOs
Public-service knowledge hub helps federal data leaders get smarter about data strategies and information quality
We built govCDOiq.org as a cooperative, public-service knowledge hub to encourage collaboration and dialog among federal data leaders, industry organizations, vendors, and leading academic programs.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizant, a leader in federal data strategies, has launched govCDOiq.org with a mission to aggregate and share information about topics, events, and federal data leaders that will inform and encourage federal data professionals and accelerate their organizational success.
govCDOiq.org is a collaborative, independent knowledge repository for the benefit of federal agency Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and their teams – including data architects, data strategists, data analysts, data stewards, and leaders in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML). The site content is also available through a free, twice-monthly email newsletter.
The govCDOiq.org site is hosted as a public service by Citizant, a government contractor with decades of experience providing IT and business modernization solutions to Chief Data Officers and Chief Information Officers in federal agencies. Alba M. Alemán, Citizant’s CEO, notes that the company wanted to address a gap that wasn’t adequately served by other publishers and organizations.
“Many of our government customers ask us about the best websites and conferences that address the specific challenges and dynamics of the federal data community. But the CDO role in Federal agencies is relatively new, and most large publishers and event organizers haven’t figured out how to address the specific needs of this audience,” Alemán said. “We built govCDOiq.org as a cooperative, public-service knowledge hub to encourage collaboration and dialog among government leaders, industry organizations, vendors, and leading academic programs.”
The govCDOiq.org site features:
• Info Bytes – short updates on noteworthy developments in the federal data community
• Data Headlines – headlines and links to relevant articles from leading industry news sources
• Events Calendar – summaries of upcoming industry and government events for data leaders
• Resource List – descriptions and links to online learning and authoritative reference resources
• Fed Data Leader Board – profiles of federal leaders in data strategy, data science, and analytics
In the coming months, govCDOiq.org will launch a blog featuring posts from thought leaders in government, industry, and academia – including tailored summaries of relevant presentations from data industry events like the MIT CDOIQ Symposium being held this week, July 18-20, in Cambridge, MA. Potential guest bloggers who can share relevant insights with federal data professionals are encouraged to complete the interest form at https://govcdoiq.org/blogger/. The govCDOiq.org team will also launch a registration-based Q&A board where government leaders can interact confidentially with peers from industry and academia around hot topics.
About govCDOiq.org
The govCDOiq.org website is a collaborative, independent knowledge repository that seeks to accelerate success for federal agency Chief Data Officers and their teams – including data architects, data strategists, data analysts, data stewards, and AI/ML leaders. govCDOiq.org fills the void of online editorial and community resources tailored specifically to address the missions, challenges, and business problems faced by federal data leaders. The site is hosted as a public service by Citizant, Inc. and is supported by leading enterprises and industry organizations. Visit https://govCDOiq.org to learn more about govCDOiq.org, sign up for our twice-monthly newsletter, and explore ways to engage with the federal data community. Join the conversation by following @govCDOiq on LinkedIn.
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant delivers enterprise data management, Agile/DevSecOps, software development, and IT program management expertise to support the modernization goals of Chief Data Officers and Chief Information Officers in the U.S. government. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Version 2.0. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with nearly 200 employees supporting government customers in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. Learn more about Citizant at citizant.com and follow Citizant on LinkedIn.
