Next Gen Skincare Co Partners with QVC Skincare Leader Dr. Denese SkinScience: Pressure BioSciences: Stock Symbol: PBIO

SOUTH EASTON, MA, USA, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Generation Skincare Products Company Signs Partnership with QVC Skincare Leader Dr. Denese SkinScience: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. $PBIO Products Yield Unprecedented Effectiveness in Skin Tightening and Wrinkle Reduction. Dr. Denese SkinScience, has sold over $500M in skincare products through QVC alone over the past 20 yearsFocus on Development & Worldwide Sale of Innovative, Broadly Enabling, Pressure-Based Solutions for Life Sciences and Other Applications.Cooperative Work with QVC Skincare Leader Dr. Denese SkinScience Yields Unprecedented Effectiveness in Skin Tightening & Wrinkle Reduction.Patented UltraShear™ to Process Components of Successful Anti-Aging Products Sold by Dr. Denese to Extremely Fine and Consistent Nanoemulsions.Dr. Denese SkinScience Sold Over $500 Million Science-Driven Skincare Products Through QVC Alone Over the Past 20 Years.Company Q3 Operational Results Show Marked Improvements in Key Areas.Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. PBIO products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction).The PBIO primary company focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of PBIO pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.Partnership with QVC Skincare Leader Dr. Denese SkinScience Yields Unprecedented Effectiveness in Skin Tightening and Wrinkle ReductionOn December 7th PBIO confirmed that initial results from their first stage of product development under the company’s August 2022 collaboration agreement with renowned skincare expert Dr. Adrienne Denesehave greatly exceeded all expectations.The first stage of the Agreement calls for PBIO to apply their patented Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™ or UltraShear™) to process oil-based active components used in many highly successful anti-aging products currently sold by Dr. Denese into extremely fine and consistent nanoemulsions, with the expectation that resulting improvements in topical bioavailability will drive these already market-leading products to even higher levels of performance. The companies chose two important, commonly used active ingredients for their initial collaborative development of valuable new skincare product lines, both of which would leverage PBIO proprietary UltraShear nanoemulsification process: (i) retinol (and its derivative retinoate) and (ii) lipid-soluble Vitamin C. These compounds are important ingredients in multiple Dr. Denese SkinScience anti-aging products, and were discussed recently in the FORCE Family Office sponsored Development of a New Generation of Skincare Products webinar (PBIO/Dr. Denese FORCE Webinar 101322).Retinol (and its derivative retinoate) is a form of Vitamin A used in multiple skincare products, such as lotions, creams, and serums. It has excellent antioxidant properties and is regarded as the number one anti-aging, wrinkle fighting, skin tightening ingredient in the marketplace. It is also the number one choice in acne treatment. It delivers proven anti-aging effects via encouraging the production of collagen. Retinol is known to be a strong irritant of the skin, but there are Vitamin A derivatives, such as retinoate, which have been found to be far more effective yet less of an irritant than retinol.Dr. Adrienne Denese, M.D., Ph.D. is a globally-acknowledged skincare visionary and anti-aging pioneer. As Founder and President of Dr. Denese SkinScience, she has sold over $500M of her science-driven skincare products through QVC alone over the past 20 years. Dr. Denese thoroughly tested the newly developed UltraShear-nanoemulsified retinoate and has excitedly reported: "I have never encountered such profound skin tightening and wrinkle-reducing effects as I have experienced with PBI's UltraShear-processed retinoate serum. I am known for using very high-levels of skincare active ingredients in my product formulations, in order to make my skincare products especially effective compared to everyone else in the industry. However, even compared to my already effective serums, the UltraShear-processed retinoate performance far exceeded anything that I have ever seen until today. Simply put, it is my opinion that PBI's UltraShear platform is an industry redefining innovation."Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, commented: "We were extremely pleased with the results so quickly measured and reported by Adrienne Denese's team, on the quality and potency of our UltraShear-nanoemulsified retinoate as an anti-aging serum for skin tightening and wrinkle reduction. We were further delighted to learn that she is immediately advancing into human clinical trials. We expect to have the clinical trial materials prepared within 30-45 days, and the trials completed within a few months. With expected successful results, we anticipate that commercial sales of Dr. Denese SkinScience next generation, UltraShear nanoemulsion-enabled products could commence and generate significant revenues for PBI in the second quarter of 2023, following closely after our revenues from multiple nano-CBD oral and topical products begin ramping in the first quarter of 2023."Mr. Schumacher summed up: "Based upon initial UltraShear nanoemulsions development work that PBI has completed across multiple product application areas, and ensuing product evaluation results received, our team was not surprised by the results reported by Dr. Denese, but we are extremely grateful for such clear and forceful acknowledgement from a recognized scientific and industrial leader for the game-changing impact that our Ultra Shear Technology platform is expected to have across entire marketplaces. We are actively engaged in negotiating agreements for the use of UltraShear in multiple market sectors with well-funded start-ups to multi-billion-dollar market leaders. PBIO Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results:On November 22nd PBIO reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, provided a business update, and offered guidance for a strong finish to 2022 and growth drive to expected profitability in 2023.Financial Results: Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021Total revenue for Q3 2022 was $144,000 compared to $518,000 for the Q3 2021, a decrease of 72%.Instrument sales for Q3 2022 were $134,000 compared to $419,000 for Q3 2021, a decrease of 66%.PBIO Agrochem subsidiary sales in Q3 2022 were $10,000 compared to $17,000 for Q3 2021, a decrease of 41%.Operating loss for Q3 2022 was $1,363,000 compared to $1,243,000 for Q3 2021, an increase of 10%.Basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.44) for Q3 2022, improved from $(0.82) for Q3 2021.Recent Operational and Technical Highlights:October 26: PBIO and skincare pioneer and leading innovator Dr. Adrienne Denese, M.D., Ph.D. to introduce revolutionary UST nanoemulsion-based hair loss prevention and hair regrowth product line in 2023.September 28: Imminent Commercial Launch of Revolutionary UST Processing Method to be Focus of PBI's Presentation at Emerging Growth Conference 40.September 27: Unique Advantages and Commercial Process Scalability of PBIO Revolutionary UST Platform Illuminated at the Conference of Food Engineering 2022.September 13: PBIO to Expand on Pivotal Change in Business Strategy with Presentation at HC Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference.August 24: PBIO secures pivotal cosmeceuticals partnership for UST platform with Dr. Denese SkinScience, a 20-year industry leader with over $500 million in QVC sales.August 18: Third contract announced for hemp-derived CBD products, estimating $2 million 2023 revenue.August 11: PBIO receives approval to manufacture hemp-derived CBD products in Mass, including novel CBD nano emulsions processed by the Company's revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform. Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

