The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers Are Participating in the Angel Tree Program to Provide Gifts for Kids at Christmas
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers is partnering with the Salvation Army and participating in their Angel Tree Program to provide gifts for children in need.
We’re so excited to participate in Angel Tree Program this year. Getting to read about each individual child and what they want for Christmas is adorable yet incredibly humbling.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a firm, The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers in Myrtle Beach recognizes the importance of ensuring that every child is able to experience the joy of Christmas. In this regard, they have chosen to partner with The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in order to provide and advocate for donations that will supply Christmas gifts and necessities to 20 different families. Over one million children in need receive new clothing and toys each year as a result of the Angel Tree program. Donors can shop for a child’s wish list once they have been accepted as an Angel.
— Justin Lovely
Taking care of the Myrtle Beach community is a major priority for those at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers. We all experience some sort of hardship in our lives, and having the community there to help when that time comes is something we all appreciate. Myrtle Beach residents, as well as The Lovely Law Firm, can provide hope for individuals that need it most by participating in the Angel Tree program this holiday season. Many other Myrtle Beach residents can benefit from the efforts put forth toward the Angel Tree program, and create a better chance for tomorrow.
The Salvation Army and The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers are making it easier and safer for customers to give to those in need this Christmas. The Salvation Army Angel Tree is in place at the office of The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers at:
1053 London St.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
29577
Having the Angel Tree program present at the office of The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers provides employees and clients the opportunity to select children to purchase gifts and donate them onsite.
This Christmas, families are having a difficult time providing gifts for their children due to unemployment and financial hardship. The Salvation Army expects to provide holiday assistance to up to 155% more people this year due to the economic impact of the ongoing health crisis. Among the services provided are the provision of food, the payment of rent and utility bills, the provision of shelter, and the placement of presents under the tree through Angel Tree and other local gift-giving programs.
How The Angel Tree Program Works
During the holiday season, the Angel Tree program is not only intended to provide new toys for needy children, but also clothing, beds, and other necessities. Prior to the holiday season, families who are eligible to participate in the programs submit requests to the Salvation Army for items that each household member needs.
Here’s how the Angel Tree program works:
The Salvation Army is referred by social service agencies and schools to help families with Christmas. Interviews are conducted to verify that the family truly needs assistance.
The Salvation Army obtains the names of each child and special needs adult in the family as well as a list of the gifts they would like for Christmas. In order to ensure there is no duplication of services provided by another agency, verification is conducted.
Each individual is given an angel tag, which is placed on the Salvation Army Angel Tree at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers’ office and other participating organizations.
Angels are selected by generous donors, gifts are purchased, and the gifts are returned to the Angel Tree by the set deadline.
Once the deadline has passed, the gifts are transported to the Salvation Army Christmas Distribution Center for pickup.
Gifts are picked up by families within the seven days prior to Christmas Eve.
To learn more about how The Salvation Army Angel Tree program works, contact The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers today!
For those who wish to pick up an Angel Tree tag and donate, The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers' hours of operation are:
8:00AM - 5:00PM Monday to Friday
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army was first founded in 1865 as mission stations meant to feed and house the poor. Today, the Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, as well as addiction, and economic hardships through a variety of social service programs. With its 7,600 centers of operation nationwide, The Salvation Army provides food for the hungry, disaster relief for those who have been affected by disasters, rehabilitation for those who have been affected by drug and alcohol abuse, as well as clothing and shelter for those who are in need.
About The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers has been representing clients in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas with personal injury cases in South Carolina. All our attorneys and our staff of paralegals are fully committed to supporting each client as if they were assisting a family member.
If you have been injured in a car accident and suffered a personal injury or if you’re looking for a motorcycle accident lawyer, the personal injury lawyers in South Carolina at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers can help. Justin M. Lovely and Amy S. Lawrence are experienced personal injury lawyers who can help.
Justin Lovely
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers
+1 843-839-4111
