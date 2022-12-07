Celebrate The Holidays With A Red-Carpet Ready Smile: Los Angeles Cosmetic Dentist Provides Complimentary Consultations

Dr. Anthony Mobasser - Celebrity Dentist - Cosmetic Dentist Los Angeles Dr. Anthony Mobasser Logo Dr. Anthony Mobasser Before & After

Celebrity dentist Dr. Anthony Mobasser announces complimentary consultations for all new patients who book an appointment from now until the end of the year!

I love to see people smile, I just love it. A smile is the mirror of the soul. It is a reflection of the character that is inside of you. It reflects exactly how you feel about yourself.” — Dr. Anthony Mobasser, D.M.D.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned celebrity dentist Dr. Anthony Mobasser D.M.D. is pleased to offer complimentary consultations for all new patients who schedule appointments from now until the end of 2022.The new year is a fantastic time for a fresh start, especially regarding oral health. Commit to keeping your teeth and gums healthy and happy in 2023 by scheduling an appointment today.With this newly announced promotion, patients needing dental work will no longer have to worry about the initial price to gain access to the best cosmetic dentist in Los Angeles and the surrounding area.New patients are welcome to schedule an appointment, with no upfront costs or obligations, to meet personally with Dr. Mobasser and formulate a custom treatment plan that satisfies their dental needs and goals.Procedures at the clinic include a wide variety of cosmetic dental procedures, such as dental veneers full-mouth reconstruction , smile makeovers, teeth whitening, and dental implants, to name a few. He also specializes in traditional procedures such as routine and deep cleanings, extractions, bonding, root canals, etc.You can book your complimentary appointment online atAbout Anthony Mobasser:Known as the dentist’s dentist by his peers, World-Renowned Celebrity Dentist Dr. Anthony Mobasser is a flawless practitioner in the field of cosmetic dentistry.He has been instrumental in revolutionizing the field of cosmetic dentistry and is nationally and internationally known for teaching and applying the latest advances in this rapidly evolving field.He has performed one-day Smile Transformations and dental Reconstruction on thousands of patients and is considered the Best Cosmetic Dentist.From whitening your teeth to adjusting their alignment, filling in gaps, restoring damaged or missing teeth, or some other combination of improvements, this California cosmetic dentist can do it all at his Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dental Practice serving the Stars in Hollywood and Los Angeles, CA.You will feel joyous when you visit this celebrity dentist; his one-on-one appointments are always about you and nobody else. He sees one patient at a time to deliver the best dental treatment for you and you without distraction. A smile makeover takes as little as two visits or one week to complete.Please contact our office today to learn more about Dr. Anthony Mobasser’s dental practice or any procedures he offers. We are happy to answer any questions you may have or to address any of your concerns. We look forward to meeting you!

