Study: “SMARTfit Improves Cognitive & Physical Function in Older Adults”
Results are from of a University of Buffalo Study at the William-Emslie YMCA on Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI)CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Buffalo’s Center for Successful Aging, in cooperation with the William-Emslie Family YMCA, a branch of the Buffalo-Niagara YMCA, have announced the results of a community-based pilot study on the effects of dual-task (brain-body) exercise on older adults with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). The Mayo Clinic says that “MCI may progress to Alzheimer’s disease dementia or another type of dementia”. The study, using gamified training technology from SMARTfit, a Camarillo California based company, found that dual-task exercise improves cognition and physical function in older adults with MCI.
"I will admit, 12 weeks ago my friends dragged me to that place [the YMCA]. I did not want to carry that 6 lb. ball all over the place or stand on one foot, looking like a fool. But half-way through the first class, I was too busy laughing, sweating, and playing with my friends, to think about any of that. And now, 12 weeks later, I can stand on one foot without being afraid of falling, I can walk farther than I could five years ago, and I have a new group of friends who laugh with me and support me". – Study Participant, age 83.
“The key aims of the study”, said Dr. Nik Satchidanand, study director, “were to detect changes physical function (balance, walking, and lower-limb strength) and cognitive function (attention, interference inhibition, working memory, processing speed and task switching). We also want to assess the experience regarding enjoyment, appeal, and ease of participating, and ultimately gain a better understanding of what we can do to delay the progression to Alzheimer’s disease over time.”
“One of the most encouraging findings was that 100% of the participants completed the program. All found it very enjoyable, easy to do yet very challenging, said they felt better both mentally and physically, and want to return for further training. We wanted to be sure that people wanted to come back to these sessions time and again, and it was clear that by the way that they enjoyed it and felt really immersed in it and supported by it and were therefore very happy with this result. Results showed statistically significant improvements in five of six cognitive and physical measurements. These results, both measured and anecdotal, give us the confidence to move forward with a much large study which is already in the planning stages,” continued Dr. Satchidanand.
So what makes this study different? Science has known for years that exercise is good for the brain. Numerous studies over the past 30 years have also confirmed that dual tasking, or doing a physical and cognitive activity simultaneously, is even better, activating neuroplasticity faster and more effectively than training each separately to improve both brain and body performance. Dual task training has also proven to transfer to real-life results like activities of daily living better than single-task training. SMARTfit’s proprietary Dual Task Cost Test measures the difference and recommends a pathway to improve.
The University of Buffalo / YMCA study comes on the heels of another important dual-task study on Parkinson’s disease at the University of Southern California using SMARTfit. That study showed better results from SMARTfit’s dual-task programming versus traditional single-task interventions in over 87% of participants.
All participants in the Buffalo study were 65 years or older and had screened positive for mild cognitive impairment with a MoCA (Montreal Cognitive Assessment) score of 23 to 26. The study included Stroop and Trail-Making A and B cognitive assessments, plus physical balance, gait, and sit-to-stand assessments. The dual task training (DTT) using SMARTfit included both individual and group training to add a critical social component.
Nikhil Satchidanand is the Associate Director of the University of Buffalo’s Center for Successful Aging, which is part of the Jacobs School of Medicine and BioMedical Sciences. The UB Center for Successful Aging advances transdisciplinary knowledge about aging through community-responsive research. The Center strives to facilitate the translation of research quickly into local and regional policy and practice to make Buffalo and Western New York the best place to age for all its residents.
SMARTfit Inc., based in Camarillo, California, develops and manufactures a revolutionary gamified neurocognitive-motor training platform used for rehab, fitness, and wellness programs that measures and trains an individual’s cognitive-motor capability to improve physical and cognitive performance. It is designed to address the effects of aging such as slowing the onset of dementia, Parkinson’s, and fall prevention, as well as all neuro conditions including autism, concussion, and stroke. SMARTfit is a comprehensive and scalable technology that can assist in the assessment and reporting of an individual’s progression through a customizable set of cognitive-motor training protocols.
