Slowing The Onset of Dementia by Four Years Can Halve The Cost of Care.

CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rob Winningham, leading neuroscientist and gerontologist, was recently interviewed about the critical role executive functioning plays in maintaining independence and quality of life and extending healthspan as we grow older.

“SMARTfit can improve executive functioning better than physical or cognitive exercise alone. 20 years of research says that generalizes, or transfers, to real-world function – things that have never been trained before like activities of daily living that can maximize independence and quality of life”, says Dr. Winningham, Provost and Dean of Academic Affairs at Western Oregon University.

“Here’s a goal! If we can delay dementia by four years, it’s predicted that we can cut the number of cases in half. If you improve executive function – the ability to pay attention, make a new memory, the ability to remember the stove is on, then the research says it generalizes to everything.

The research also says that dual tasking improves executive function more than cognitive exercise or physical exercise alone. It can also save dollars. A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that $12,000 per year were saved, on average, in Memory Care facilities that just gave people the option of physical exercise.”

For a personalized Zoom consultation to learn more about SMARTfit and how it can help your clients improve executive function as they grow older while also helping your bottom line, click here.

SMARTfit develops gamified technology with interactive programming that enhances cognitive function, physical mobility, and overall human performance by training the brain and body to work more effectively together. Applications for all ages and abilities include neuro rehabilitation, physical therapy, active aging, assisted living, functional fitness, tactical training, youth fitness and learning, and sports performance. Additional information about SMARTfit is available at www.smartfitinc.com.

