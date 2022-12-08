Proven Media Names Sadie Thompson Senior Publicist
Proven Media, a top cannabis public relations firm, promotes from within naming Thompson Senior Publicist.
Her drive and determination along with her specialized studies make her the ideal candidate to work with our complex set of clients. She is competitive, smart and authentic.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, a national public relations firm specializing in marketing and communications for the legal cannabis industry, today announced the appointment of Sadie Thompson to Senior Publicist.
— Kim Prince, CEO and founder of Proven Media
Thompson started with the firm as a publicity assistant in May, 2021 and quickly rose through the ranks to become a publicist before her most recent promotion. Thompson is a Northern Arizona University graduate with a dual degree in strategic communication and journalism. She currently leads the publicity team and serves accounts including DIZPOT, Proteus 420, the Marijuana Industry Trade Association, RR Brothers, Rocket Seeds, ExStax, and Fourtwenty Collections. She also assists the firm’s C-level executives on other prominent privately held or publicly traded company accounts including Copperstate Farms, OnPoint Labs, Zoned Properties and others.
“Sadie certainly earned her role as a senior publicist despite being fairly young in age. Her drive and determination along with her specialized studies make her the ideal candidate to work with our complex set of clients. She is competitive, smart and authentic.” said Kim Prince, founder of the agency.
Thompson has a passion for sports and is a former sports news hour producer. She continues to connect with clients and has begun taking golf lessons in order to refine her game both on and off the course. She was recently named a cannabis Industry Blazer.
Proven Media, named one of the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, navigates its varied roster of cannabis organizations through the ever-changing compliance regulations of the industry. Known for strategic planning and investor communications, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion, Proven Media represents many private and publicly-traded cannabis companies across the country.
About Proven Media
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly-traded cannabis companies. Named among the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion. The Proven Media team consists of a dynamic set of professionals across the country. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.
