Southbound Route 885 Bates Street Lane Restriction Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on southbound Route 885 (Bates Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Wednesday, December 7 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Bates Street between Hodge Street and Second Avenue beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday night continuously through late December. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct sidewalk and ADA ramp work. Pedestrians will use the temporarily relocated sidewalk during this work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


Southbound Route 885 Bates Street Lane Restriction Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh

