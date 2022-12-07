Southbound Route 885 Bates Street Lane Restriction Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on southbound Route 885 (Bates Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Wednesday, December 7 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Bates Street between Hodge Street and Second Avenue beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday night continuously through late December. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct sidewalk and ADA ramp work. Pedestrians will use the temporarily relocated sidewalk during this work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

