MassDOT Stresses Importance of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week 

Boston — The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is underscoring the responsibility of families and friends to initiate critical conversations with drivers who are 65 years of age and older regarding their driving behaviors. It is important to discuss and assess the ability of senior citizens to safely operate a motor vehicle. Excellent resources are available to help inform driving decisions for older drivers during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) annual Older Driver Safety Awareness Week which began on Monday, December 5, and continues through Friday, December 9.

The purpose of this informational campaign is to encourage older drivers, providers, families, and friends to take time to discuss any safety concerns of driving and discuss how to collaboratively evaluate the impact the aging process has on mental, physical, or sensory functions that may affect the ability to drive safely. According to NHTSA, the U.S. population of people 65 and older increased by 35 percent between 2011 and 2020. Additionally, in 2020 the number of people 65 and older killed in traffic crashes made up 17 percent of all traffic fatalities.

“National Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is an important time for individuals to thoughtfully discuss and evaluate the driving behaviors of elder family members, friends, and neighbors to ensure their safety and the safety of others on roadways across the Commonwealth,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “We encourage individuals to use the informational tools and educational resources that are available through the RMV and continue to have these critical conversations to help prevent crashes.”

In Massachusetts, statistics show there has been an increase in fatalities involving individuals and drivers 65 years of age and older as follows:

In 2020, there were 84 reported fatalities, and 93 fatalities in 2021, resulting in a 10.7 percent increase in one year.

Currently, approximately 1,076,051 individuals 65 years of age and older have active driver’s licenses in Massachusetts.

The RMV offers the following resources and workshops for older adults and providers:

Visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/older-drivers to access helpful resources and to learn more about older driver safety.

Attend one of the RMV’s free Safe Driving workshops: Shifting Gears – Rules of the road, defensive driving, and safe driving tips. The Driving Decision – Advice for families and providers who are concerned about a person’s ability to drive safely.

View RMV's video, Shifting Gears , which highlights how age-related changes can affect a person’s ability to drive and how everyone can support older driver safety and mobility.

Additional information and recommendations on how older drivers can stay safe while driving can be found on the NHTSA website at Keeping Our Older Drivers Safe on the Road | NHTSA.