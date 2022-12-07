Just Funky Makes 'Top 200 Leading Licensee' Awards for 6th Year in a Row
Receiving this recognition amongst our peers within the industry is an extremely humbling honor for our entire team from Creative to Sales and everyone in between,”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifestyle company Just Funky has been listed as a Top 200 Leading Licensee by License Global magazine for the sixth year in a row. The company is recognized for its attention to detail, high-quality products, and track record for enhancing consumer retail products and more.
License Global magazine promotes the very best within the entire global licensing industry through its annual Leading Licensee awards. Recipients are honored on merit and their contributions to improving retail for consumer products globally. It is telling of the bona fide credential of Just Funky to receive this award for the sixth time in a row.
"Receiving this recognition amongst our peers within the industry is an extremely humbling honor for our entire team from Creative to Sales and everyone in between," said Pranav Arora, Head of Division for Just Funky, who went on to state, "Our commitment to excellence drives us and only increases as we strive to remain the clear choice for our partners."
Just Funky offers licensors an opportunity for their brands to transcend from fantasy to reality as our team creates tailor-made experiences that defy your wildest imaginations. What we provide is beyond innovation – it's a lifestyle.
About Just Funky
Just Funky (https://justfunky.com) is a global lifestyle company that is deliberately different, as it continues expanding with a growing presence in over 10,000 stores across the globe. It maintains partners with several global retailers, including Spencer's, Target, GameStop, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and more, including e-commerce partnerships with Stunned Mind. Beyond that, Just Funky is rapidly becoming the established authority on everything pop-culture with a growing variety of products created for fans, by fans.
