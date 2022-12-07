Flybar, Inc. establishing distribution operations in Greenwood County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Flybar, Inc., a premier sporting toy company, today announced plans to establish distribution operations in Greenwood County. The company’s $8 million investment will create 36 new jobs.

Founded in 1918 as the “original pogo stick company,” Flybar, Inc. has become one of the largest pogo stick manufacturers in the world. The company has recently expanded its active play and bounce portfolio, producing over 500 products in 14 different categories. In addition to pogo sticks, the company manufactures skateboards, ride-on vehicles, trampolines, sleds, preschool toys and more. The products are available at major retailers in store and online.

Located at 795 West Alexander Road, Flybar, Inc.’s new distribution operations in Greenwood will support its increasing inventory and fulfillment needs.

Operations are expected to be online by early January 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Flybar, Inc. team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $75,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Greenwood County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“At Flybar, our mission is to create smiles and lifelong memories for our customers, our team, and our communities. We are so excited to bring this mission to Greenwood. We know we will be in good company with other great organizations, a strong labor force and the South Carolina DOC, for whose support we are so grateful. Greenwood’s infrastructure, proximity to the port and mature business market made it the ideal location for our main distribution center. We can’t wait to get Greenwood bouncing and smiling.” -Flybar, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Saul Wolhendler

“South Carolina’s booming economy and strong workforce continue to attract top-tier companies. We congratulate Flybar, Inc. on establishing operations in Greenwood County and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to announce operations for Flybar, Inc. in Greenwood County which will add to the area’s growing roster of new businesses. By creating these job opportunities and investing in our state, Flybar, Inc. joins our robust logistics community that continues to advance South Carolina’s economy.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I am excited to welcome Flybar, Inc. to Greenwood County and to District One. They are creating 36 jobs in our area and will be breathing new life into the former Eaton facility. Flybar, Inc. is known as “masters of bounce,” and their presence will positively impact the lives of many families in Greenwood County and will be a great boost, literally and figuratively, for our community and our economy.” -Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs

FIVE FAST FACTS