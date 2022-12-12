Traditional Italian Fare Flirts with Spanish Gusto At New Restaurant in Richmond
The elevated concept at Botanya blends Italian and Spanish cooking techniques to offer distinctive fare unique to colorful Carytown
At Botanya, you will experience a meal like no other, something so special you could not ever come close to it at home.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Botanya is Carytown’s newest high-end European restaurant featuring a delicious array of traditional Italian cuisine with Spanish fusion, exclusive wines, and craft cocktails. The new restaurant at 3314 West Cary Street, joins the ever-growing eccentric food scene in Richmond.
— Kunal Shah, co-owner of Botanya
The restaurant features a contemporary dinner menu and Chef's tasting menu perfect for private parties and catering. A Botanya brunch menu will launch within the upcoming weeks.
From antipasti and insalatas, to fresh seafood paella, classic Italian pastas, house-made desserts and espresso, each dish and ingredient at Botanya has a unique story of origin.
Botanya imports the finest Semolina flour and spices from Europe, and partners with local USDA-certified farmers in Virginia to acquire fresh ingredients and heirloom grains to make their pastas in-house daily.
The menu features a variety of imported as well as local cured and smoked meats and cheeses, including pork from Autumn Olive Farms, beef from Seven Hills, and the freshest sustainable seafood purveyors in the Richmond area.
The exclusive beverage program at Botanya is unparalleled, featuring hand-selected wines and spirits, and specially designed cocktails including their signature Blacksmery Negroni crafted with cherry, rosemary, blackberry bitter aperitif, gin, vermouth, and Paychaud’s bitters.
MEET THE TEAM
Head Chef Daniel Nutty
Born and raised in Amelia, Virginia, Daniel Nutty has been named one of Richmond's Best Chefs by the Richmond Times Dispatch in 2016 and 2017. He attended The French Culinary Institute at the International Culinary Center in New York City, graduating from their Classic Culinary program with a focus on classic French cuisine utilizing modern techniques. He also completed an apprenticeship at Ristorante Zeppelin in Orvieto, Italy.
Co-Owners Fabiana Calandriello and Kunal Shah
Born in Venezuela, and raised with Spanish and Italian cultural influences, Fabiana Calandriello has worked in the hospitality industry for many years, excelling at service as a bartender and a barista.
Kunal Shah has opened more than eight locations under the name of LX Group: Kabana Rooftop, Monroe Rooftop, Juan's Rooftop, Karma Beauty Salon, Switch Pop-up Bar, Nama Restaurant, Vortex Lighting and Design, and coming soon Ember Music Venue.
Hand-in-hand with Fabiana, the two built the Botanya concept leveraging Fabiana's experience in fine dining and hospitality across several countries, and Kunal's 23 years of experience in business development, restaurants, and bars. The concept combines their backgrounds to feature both European and American influences.
The restaurant’s atmosphere combines a tropical green oasis with modern interior design, transporting foodies into a zen dining experience like a vacation away from home.
“At Botanya, you will experience a meal like no other, something so special you could not ever come close to it at home,” said Kunal Shah, co-owner of Botanya.
For more information, please visit www.botanyarestaurant.com.
About Botanya
Botanya is a high-end European restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, featuring a delicious array of traditional Italian cuisine with Spanish fusion, exclusive wines and craft cocktails. For more information, visit www.botanyarestaurant.com and follow along @botanya_restaurant.
###
Kunal Shah
Botanya
+1 804-362-7407
kunal@lxgrp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook