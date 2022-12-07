Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Statement Following Moore v. Harper Arguments

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court hearing in the Moore v. Harper case:

“Today’s case is among the most consequential affecting our democracy in the history of our nation. The core question is this: who has political power in America? The people or the politicians? My office argues, and the North Carolina Supreme Court agrees, that the people possess all political power in North Carolina. The people of North Carolina must choose their representatives, not the other way around.

“Unfortunately, North Carolina’s legislative leaders have embraced the radical so-called Independent State Legislature theory. They argued this morning that they can draw congressional districts however they wish – even in violation of the will of the people. For them it’s raw power over democracy, politicians over people.

“I believe in the truth of our state Constitution – “All political power is vested in and resides in the people …[and] is founded upon their will only.” With this case, the Supreme Court faces a true test of its commitment to our democracy. I hope and pray that the justices pass that test and do not fail our nation.”

