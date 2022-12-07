Maurice W. Evans' Powernality Becomes Meta Certified Community Management Company
Maurice W. Evans, PCMT, MCCM, MCLT, CGMS, Meta Certified Community Manager and America's Favorite Business Coach
Maurice W. Evans and Powernality, a Meta Community Management Certified Company, help brands grow and monetize Facebook Groups with The SuperPowered Community
I'm excited to release these premiere blueprints for getting more members and making money with Facebook Groups...”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powernality, Inc, earned the Meta Community Management Certified Company credential. Now recognized as global experts, they are greater enabled to help businesses thrive in the midst of an economic downturn. It joins an international community of professional organizations that have demonstrated that their key employees are dedicated to higher standards of practice in digital community building.
A new Facebook group has been created to provide a systematic blueprint proven to increase the growth, engagement, and profits generated by members of a brand’s target audience via digital communities.
Today, many brands are struggling with market share, lead generation, customer acquisition, and profitability. Usually, there is no magic bullet for business. There is, however, a common lifeblood of all growing brands: community.
Brands that successfully build a tribe of engaged community members rarely worry about economic downturns. Whether they be sports fans, celebrity “stans,” or brand followers, a strong tribe will evangelize new members and finance the growth of a brand.
If a brand wants a better connection to its tribe, a Facebook Group Community can be the ideal solution. They are especially powerful due to their ever-increasing popularity. Millions of Meta communities help people connect, giving members a feeling of belonging and access to a network of peers with shared interests.
Brands are in need of qualified experts and consultants to help them start and establish a thriving community. Community management therefore, is not something to entrust to novices. Education, experience, and high-level professional skills are necessary to build, grow, and monetize a digital community.
Unlike social media management, in order to motivate members, community managers must understand the psychology behind the four primary types of individuals in a digital community.
Community managers are proficient at utilizing one or more of Meta Platforms' properties (like Facebook Groups, Messenger, and Instagram) to build and scale digital communities in different ways.
America’s Favorite Business Coach™, Maurice W. Evans, Founder of Powernality™, is a Meta Certified Community Manager (MCCM).
According to Maurice, also certified as a Jay Conrad Levinson Guerrilla Marketing Specialist, community building can be done by any business, large or small. No big budgets are needed - just time, energy, and imagination.
The Meta Community Management, Certified Company certification recognizes a business as having proven digital expertise through verified Meta Community Manager certifications from employees with skills and knowledge for managing, scaling, and connecting online communities on Meta technologies. They understand technology policies and regulations and use advanced community-building strategies and tools.
Certified companies are required to have 10% of eligible employees, or 20+ eligible employees (for companies with 200+ eligible employees) must hold an active Meta Community Management certification.
As a part of the SuperPowered Marketing Blueprint™, Powernality™ has launched the SuperPowered Community™ G.E.M. Method. G.E.M. is an acronym that stands for Grow, Engage, and Monetize. The Method consists of 3 Phases known as A.C.E., V.I.P., and A.T.M.
The proprietary method is a unique community creation and management blueprint that helps brand owners increase community growth and revenue in 90 days. All without the challenges of failing to get a community to grow, ineffectively guessing how to increase community engagement, or being unable to figure out how to monetize a community. This empowers them to enjoy seeing their brand's community grow profitably.
Mr. Evans’ team of experts in community management from around the world has created the SuperPowered Community Facebook Group to provide tips and tricks for Digital Community Growth, Engagement, and Monetization. The group’s mission is to help inspire, educate, empower, and equip businesses interested in growing a thriving community using Meta Platforms for success.
The group provides free and low-cost live streams, blueprints, mind maps, checklists, courses, and mastermind groups. These G.E.M. Method™ sessions reveal best practices and answer questions about using Facebook Groups, Facebook Ads, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger to create, manage, and grow a community online.
"I'm excited to release these premiere blueprints for getting more members and making money with Facebook Groups," said Evans, "my team is not holding anything back and are revealing the secrets a brand needs to create and manage irresistibly magnetic, engaging, and profitable communities."
The private Facebook group is called SuperPowered Community and is free to join. A Facebook account is required.
Join the group to discover how to monetize a Facebook Group by joining the SuperPowered Community here.
Powernality™, Inc can be verified as a Meta Certified Company via Credly here.
About SuperPowered Community G.E.M. Method
SuperPowered Community™ is operated by the World’s #1 Community Management Consultants. They provide a simple step-by-step set of principles and methodologies based on the Superpowered Marketing™ Methods to show brands how to create and manage irresistibly magnetic, engaging, and profitable communities.
SuperPowered Community™ and SuperPowered Marketing™ are trademarks of Powernality™, Inc.
Powernality™, Inc, is a Meta Community Management, Certified Company. Its employs Meta Certified Community Managers and leading experts that answer questions and consult brands on implementing best practices for using Facebook Groups, Pages, Ads, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger to manage digital communities successfully.
About Maurice W. Evans, PCMT, MCCM, MCLT, CGMS
Internationally recognized, "Moe", as his friends call him, is known as America's Favorite Business Coach. He is a pastor, serial entrepreneur, international best-selling author, expert coach, consultant, and speaker. He is a Certified Master Personality Profiler & Trainer (PCMT) Founding Member for Powernality™, a Certified Community Manager (MCCM) for Meta® (Formerly Facebook), a Certified Guerrilla Marketing® Specialist (CGMS) Founding Member for Jay Conrad Levinson, and a Maxwell Certified Leadership Team® (MCLT) Founding member for John C. Maxwell.
About inspiriNews and Apirowy Media Group
inspiriNews is a service of Apirowy Media Group providing hot, trending, and inspirational news. Apirowy Media Group is building a global media network consisting of multiple platforms, currently in various stages of development, including an independent social media network site, blog networks, podcast networks, television networks, film production, internet radio, online magazine, book publisher and music published all with a theme related to everything to do with "transformative leadership and influence".
Would You Rather Grow Membership Or Monetize A Facebook Group?