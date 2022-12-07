Submit Release
MDC hosts free cedar wreath making event Dec. 20 at Runge Nature Center

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to celebrate the holidays and help Runge Nature Center make use of removed invasive red cedar trees by creating a cedar wreath to take home. This event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Dec. 20 in Jefferson City.

In the holiday spirit, this event is free to the public, and all materials will be provided by MDC staff. No registration is required, and all ages are invited. For any questions about this event, contact the instructor Austin Lambert at austin.lambert@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

