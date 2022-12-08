We are happy to announce the launch of our brand new Health Travel Portal
Providing health travel for travellersTURKEY, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antalya
Media Services COMS TOURISM
We are happy to announce the launch of our brand new Health Travel Portal
Researches are showing us world health travel grooving non stop. Turkey is on the way being the new leader.
Turkiye provides health tourism, medical tourism, health travel for foreigners, led by tourism centers such as Istanbul, Antalya, İzmir and Ankara, said Cuneyt Ozarici, CEO of healthtravel.com.tr according to its press release.
Travelers can choose the city, hospital or the surgeon and health services on healthtravel.com.tr which shares information about different services of leading health institutions in Turkiye, he added.
Company as an authorized Health Tourism Travel Agency , in addition, provides support for those who need accommodation, hotel, airport hotel clinic transfers and translation services.
Patients from many different countries are choosing Turkey Antalya for treatment, Ozarici said:
Turkey offers affordable prices and quality service in medical tourism. Our goal is to become a global leader in health tourism as a facilitator. Digital transformation is crucial in health, as medical tourists in other countries first send their medical reports for a second opinion.
As this whole process is managed remotely, the more hospitals and countries invest in digitalization, the better their foreign connections will be. Digitalization can be used in promotional and digital marketing activities to attract more medical tourists, but also to manage operationally successful processes.”
Foreign tourists who come to Turkiye prefer medical services the most in fields of aesthetic surgeries, obesity treatment, hair transplantation, eye treatment, dental health and in vitro fertilization.
Many private companies and travel agencies both in Turkey and abroad are working on medical tourism or health travel. They generally offer an all-inclusive package, with treatment, transportation and accommodation at a lower cost compared to similar packages in other countries.
On the other hand, accreditation standards are also needed for the medical tourism agencies.
Mainly they arrange medical travel to patient candidates, they are also active in coordinating the provision of health services. Those agents, or medical facilitators need to be authorized.
Turkey's International accreditation of healthcare facilities;
When establishing international networks of healthcare providers, involved medical tourism parties should be restricted to arranging health services at clinics and hospitals that have undergone international accreditation by Ministry of Health.
Health-Care-accredited organizations. As growing numbers of patients from all over the world are in search of specific health care, this is becoming increasingly important.
The whole idea behind the accreditation and licensing is to offer interested parties a testament of external quality evaluation against unanimous healthcare standards. In other words, medical tourism patients are ensured of standardized healthcare practices, regardless of where in the world the facility in question is located.
Core aspects of patient care are in the focus of the international accreditation standards, and a fundamental requirement is to establish a protocol for the continuity of care, with appropriate measures in place for the discharge, referral, follow-up, and transfer of patients.
The fact that accreditation standards require the medical tourism to identify and evaluate the healthcare needs of the patient before admission is important.
Travel agencies and private health companies interested in attracting international patients should undergo an international accreditation process prior to joining the global healthcare networks. Medical tourism companies that provide care at unaccredited international healthcare facilities should have their licenses revoked.
For a healthy treatment process health tourism facilitator should be an accredited Travel Agency.
Health Travel Turkey
pr@healthtravel.com.tr
Antalya, Turkey
Metin SIRMA
COMS Tourism
pr@healthtravel.com.tr