Dialysis Services Market Revenue to Reach USD 87 Billion by 2027. The Market to Offer USD 12 Billion Opportunities in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the dialysis services market will grow at a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021-2027. A variety of factors, such as high expenditure and a large dialysis patient population in developed countries, influence the market's growth. On the other hand, rising government initiatives to improve kidney health in developing countries and a large patient population with chronic and acute kidney failure are contributing high demand for dialysis across the global market.

Braun Melsungen, DaVita, Dialysis Clinic (DCI), Fresenius Medical Care, and Innovative Renal Care are leading players in the global dialysis services market. The dialysis services market is highly competitive due to domestic, regional, and international players. Also, the geographical presence of key industry players and their broad distribution channels increases market competitiveness through their primary dialysis services delivery strategies. During the pandemic, some key players increased their dialysis delivery network through in-center, home, and hospital dialysis networks. This enabled the industry's participants to build a strong client base, resulting in substantial revenue growth.

Dialysis Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 87 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 74.08 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 2.64 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Service, Disease, Age Group, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Vendors B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, DaVita, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Innovative Renal Care, NephroPlus, ARC Dialysis, Apollo Dialysis, Allmed Medical Care, ADMS (Atlantic Dialysis Management Services), Apex Kidney Care, Centers for Dialysis Care, Diaverum Deutschland, Dialife SA, KfH Kidney Centre, Northwest Kidney Centers, Rogosin Institutes, PREMIER DIALYSIS, Satellite Healthcare, Sanderling Healthcare, Terumo, and US Renal Care Market Dynamics · Increasing Prevalence of CKD & ESKD · Rising Kidney Care Initiatives · Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions in Dialysis Service Industry Page Number 288 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3582

Looking for free sample report? https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3582

Shift Towards Mobile and Ambulatory Care Creating Market Opportunities

Due to the growing demand for healthcare services, there has been a significant shift towards ambulatory and mobile care. Dialysis services are now accessible outside of the home. In India, the NephroPlus company started the dialysis on wheels initiative in dialysis care. The company launched this initiative for the elderly and other dialysis patients. Patients can now seek vital dialysis treatment outside their preferred location or home. An ambulance van is available, designed, and developed under the expert. In the US, Odulair LLC is one of the well-known mobile dialysis service provider organizations that deliver several dialysis services annually in the US. It is a mobile medical manufacturer pioneer in building commercial mobile dialysis units in the US and international market.

Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions in Dialysis Service Industry

In recent years, the dialysis service sector has observed several mergers and acquisitions. The world's leading company, Fresenius Medical Care, entered a significant acquisition in 2022. To create a premier value-based kidney care provider in the global market, the company took a major step in executing its growth strategy for 2025. This major step will accelerate the transition to home dialysis services. Under this, the company decided to create a new company that combines the strength of 3 value-based care specialists. The company entered into a new agreement to develop an independent new company. This will unite Fresenius health partners, such as Fresenius Medical Care, with the US Cricket Health leading patient engagement data platform and InterWell Health. This merger will help bring together the company's health partners with kidney care expertise.

Most prominent industry players acquired several small and mid-sized dialysis service providers for business expansion. After the COVID-19 pandemic, significant changes happened in the industry through mergers and acquisitions. The industry has become increasingly concentrated through mergers and acquisitions. Currently, dialysis services are provided by multinational and well-established firms.

Key Prominent Vendors

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

DaVita

Dialysis Clinic

Fresenius Medical Care

Innovative Renal Care

NephroPlus

ARC Dialysis

Apollo Dialysis

Allmed Medical Care

ADMS (Atlantic Dialysis Management Services)

Apex Kidney Care

Centers for Dialysis Care

Diaverum Deutschland

Dialife SA

KfH Kidney Centre

Northwest Kidney Centers

Rogosin Institutes

PREMIER DIALYSIS

Satellite Healthcare

Sanderling Healthcare

Terumo

US Renal Care

Hemodialysis accounts for approximately 70% of all KRT and 89% of all dialysis worldwide, making it one of the most popular and widely used dialysis procedure types. Additionally, even though hemodialysis has drawbacks, about 90% of patients receive it. Medicare in the US charges an average of USD 90,000 per patient per year for hemodialysis care, amounting to USD 28 billion overall.

According to the key vendor Baxter, around 88% of the patients on dialysis globally are most likely to receive hemodialysis. Around 100,000 people receive Baxter hemodialysis services. The companies employ around 800 field service engineers who help medical professionals and healthcare providers optimize their clinical operations in around 60 countries.

Market Segmentation

Service

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Disease

Chronic Kidney Failure

Acute Kidney Failure

Age Group:

End-User

In-Center Dialysis

Home Dialysis

Hospital Dialysis

According to Dialysis Service Market Report, APAC will Experience the Fastest Growth

Recently hemodialysis practices across the region are growing and evolving significantly. The rapid expansion of dialysis services will improve access to dialysis services for many patients. The countries such as Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, exhibit well-established dialysis systems. Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, and NephroPlus are some major market players that show a significant market presence for dialysis services in APAC. With the growing healthcare infrastructure, dialysis services implementation and adoption increased rapidly in the region. The rising expenditure for kidney care in Asian countries delivers plenty of opportunities for private dialysis centers.

Geography

North America

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



UK

APAC

Japan



China



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:

Home Healthcare Market - The global home healthcare market was valued at USD 276 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% to reach USD 390 billion by 2026.

Ureteral Stents Market - The global ureteral stents market size is to reach USD 371 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Urinary Catheters Market - The global urinary catheters market reached USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market - Peritoneal dialysis market size to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2020-2025.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET BY SERVICE

4.3.2 MARKET BY DISEASE

4.3.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

4.3.4 MARKET BY END-USER

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 INTRODUCTION

7.1 OVERVIEW

8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 DIALYSIS SERVICES: MARKET SEGMENTATION

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INCREASING PREFERENCES FOR HOME DIALYSIS

9.2 INCREASING MOBILE DIALYSIS SERVICE

9.3 INCREASING GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES FOR KIDNEY HEALTH

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF CKD & ESKD

10.2 INCREASING KIDNEY CARE INITIATIVES

10.3 INCREASING MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS IN DIALYSIS SERVICE INDUSTRY

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 COMPLICATIONS IN DIALYSIS SERVICES

11.2 HIGHER MORTALITY RATE AMONGST DIALYSIS PATIENTS

11.3 HIGH COST OF DIALYSIS SERVICES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.1.1 SERVICE TYPE SEGMENTATION

12.1.2 DISEASE TYPE SEGMENTATION

12.1.3 AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION

12.1.4 END-USER SEGMENTATION

12.1.5 GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 SERVICE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 HEMODIALYSIS

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 PERITONEAL DIALYSIS

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 DISEASE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 ACUTE KIDNEY FAILURE

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 AGE-GROUP

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 ABOVE 60-AGE GROUP

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 LESS THAN 60

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 END-USER

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 IN-CENTER DIALYSIS

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 HOME DIALYSIS

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 HOSPITAL DIALYSIS

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

18 NORTH AMERICA

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.2.1 MARKET BY SERVICE

18.2.2 MARKET BY DISEASE

18.2.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

18.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER

18.3 KEY COUNTRIES

18.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.2.1 MARKET BY SERVICE

19.2.2 MARKET BY DISEASE

19.2.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

19.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER

19.3 KEY COUNTRIES

19.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 APAC

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2.1 MARKET BY SERVICE

20.2.2 MARKET BY DISEASE

20.2.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

20.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER

20.3 KEY COUNTRIES

20.3.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.2.1 MARKET BY SERVICE

21.2.2 MARKET BY DISEASE

21.2.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

21.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER

21.3 KEY COUNTRIES

21.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.2.1 MARKET BY SERVICE

22.2.2 MARKET BY DISEASE

22.2.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

22.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER

22.3 KEY COUNTRIES

22.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

23.2.1 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

23.2.2 BAXTER

23.2.3 DAVITA

23.2.4 DIALYSIS CLINIC (DCI)

23.2.5 FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

23.2.6 INNOVATIVE RENAL CARE

23.2.7 NEPHROPLUS

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 BAXTER

24.3 DAVITA

24.4 DIALYSIS CLINIC INC

24.5 FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

24.6 INNOVATIVE RENAL CARE

24.7 NEPHROPLUS

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 ARC DIALYSIS

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

25.2 APOLLO DIALYSIS

25.3 ALLMED MEDICAL CARE

25.4 ADMS

25.5 APEX KIDNEY CARE

25.6 CENTERS FOR DIALYSIS CARE

25.7 DIAVERUM DEUTSCHLAND

25.8 DIALIFE SA

25.9 KFH KIDNEY CENTRE

25.10 NORTHWEST KIDNEY CENTERS

25.11 ROGOSIN INSTITUTES

25.12 PREMIER DIALYSIS

25.13 SATELLITE HEALTHCARE

25.14 SANDERLING HEALTHCARE

25.15 TERUMO

25.16 US RENAL CARE

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.2 MARKET BY SERVICE

27.3 MARKET BY DISEASE

27.4 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

27.5 MARKET BY END-USER

27.6 MARKET BY SERVICE

27.6.1 HEMODIALYSIS: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

27.6.2 PERITONEAL DIALYSIS: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

27.7 MARKET BY DISEASE

27.7.1 CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

27.7.2 ACUTE KIDNEY FAILURE: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

27.8 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

27.8.1 ABOVE 60: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

27.8.2 LESS THAN 60: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

27.9 MARKET BY END-USER

27.9.1 IN-CENTER DIALYSIS: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

27.9.2 HOME DIALYSIS: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

27.9.3 HOSPITAL DIALYSIS: GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963448/Dialysis_Services_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialysis-services-market-revenue-to-reach-usd-87-billion-by-2027-the-market-to-offer-usd-12-billion-opportunities-in-the-next-5-years--arizton-301697062.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence