Wonder Fitter launches Kickstarter for Ultimate Home Archery
Have fun and improve skills and accuracy at any time from the comfort of homeWAN CHAI, OK, HONG KONG, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wonder Fitter has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for the world's smartest and safest virtual bow and arrow. The new archery game uses real recurve bows and blunt dry-firing arrows to simulate a true-to-life experience, making it fun and easy to shoot, tone muscles, and focus mentally. The Wonder Fitter virtual bow and arrow is great for adults, kids, and any archer of all skills and ages.
Sunkey Tsang, the founder of Wonder Fitter, has been practicing archery with his son for years. However, the Covid pandemic shut down most archery clubs and limited outdoor activities in the past few years, which made it difficult for the duo to enjoy the sport together. So Sunkey decided to create a smart archery device for his child that could be used safely at home. That’s how the Wonder Fitter product was born. Sunkey applied his experience in archery and his desire to provide a safe and fun activity for his son to a product that is easy to set up and use. The Wonder Fitter provides a challenging and enjoyable activity for both kids and adults.
What sets it apart from other home archery devices is that it is super easy to start archery and have fun with Wonder Fitter anytime, anywhere. Download the Wonder Fitter app, install it on your smart device, mirror it to TV or any other big screen and shoot away! The app offers a variety of immersive game and hunting modes that keep updating, giving you, your kids, friends and the entire family a perfect blend of competitive fun, realistic social interaction, and physical exercise.
Everyone can experience real archery indoors with the Wonder Fitter Smart Virtual Archery System, regardless of age, skill level or ability. New archers can gain the confidence to compete against experienced archers. Experienced archers can improve aim, muscle tone and body form. Kids can gain increased mental focus and self-discipline with practice.
The Wonder Fitter Smart Virtual Archery System is ideal for anyone interested in learning more about the sport of archery to get general practice in and prepare themselves for competition. The system comes with a real recurve bow (works with typical real firing arrows), which provides the user with a true-to-life experience while remaining safe. The extra layer of protection offered by the Wonder Fitter avoids any potential injury by being blunt and keeping the arrows in place in the shaft. This also aids with precision and accuracy when shooting.
Archery is also a great way to get fit. Archery helps improve your hand-eye coordination and concentration. The repetitive nature of shooting arrows helps to improve your motor skills, and the challenges of hitting a moving target can help to improve your focus and problem-solving ability. In addition, archery is a great calorie-burning workout, and it can help to improve your strength, stamina, and flexibility.
The system makes use of an advanced IMU, or accelerometer + gyroscope + magnetometer, to track a person's movement with three virtual degree freedoms to assure accuracy and then provides data-driven feedback in order to help them improve their form. The system is able to measure and analyze the speed 10,000 times per second and the angle 1,000 times per second, which is far more precise than anything else on the market.
This product is sure to revolutionize the world of archery and help people of all skill levels improve their shots.
For more information or to support Wonder Fitter, visit the Kickstarter campaign or wonderfitter.com
Wonder Fitter Rep
Wonder FItter
hi@wonderfitter.com