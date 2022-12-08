Many Nations and Pillway Announce Partnership
Bringing a digital pharmacy solution to Indigenous communities
Through this partnership, we are delighted to be bringing an enhanced level of care to Indigenous communities and improving health outcomes.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Nations, a 100% owned Indigenous co-operative, is making medication more accessible and affordable to its members across Canada through a partnership with Canada’s tech-first, full-service digital pharmacy, Pillway.
— Lak Gill, Pillway CEO
As Canadian statistics show, Indigenous peoples in Canada experience multiple barriers to access timely, adequate, and culturally appropriate health care. By bringing healthcare directly to these communities and conveniently meeting members’ needs, healthcare will become more accessible to Indigenous populations.
This partnership will bring convenient access to care to 6,000 members, including affordable medication, and the ability to instantly connect with pharmacists and manage their medications online. Many Nations members can immediately start using Pillway’s plethora of services, which includes automatic refills, customized pre-sorted packaging and a Caregiver feature that allows plan members to conveniently manage and fill prescriptions for everyone in their family from one account.
“As a co-operative, Many Nations seeks partnerships that leverage our collective voice and bring value to our members. Our new relationship with Pillway will provide our members with a convenient and cost-effective digital pharmacy solution,” said Tom Hodgson, Vice-President of Business Development at Many Nations.
“We are excited to partner with Many Nations and bring Pillway’s innovative digital pharmacy offering to their members and their families” said Lak Gill, CEO of Pillway. “Many members of Indigenous communities suffer from chronic conditions and do not have access to sufficient healthcare and support to manage these conditions. Through this partnership, we are delighted to be bringing an enhanced level of care to Indigenous communities and improving health outcomes.”
Pillway makes it easier for users to take medication as prescribed through its pioneering medication management system and technology-driven workflow automation. The technologically advanced program sorts medication into individual packets according to dosage, date, and time. It also provides accessible support, lowers costs, and fees, and includes free home delivery that is often on the same day. Pillway's platform allows users to cater their experience to their needs, providing unlimited access to pharmacists, an option for automatic refill reminders alongside their medication schedule, and much more.
About Pillway
Pillway, a tech-first, full-service digital pharmacy offers best-in-class service for individuals that require prescription medication, with a specialized focus for those who manage multiple medications per day. Pillway is revolutionizing today's traditional pharmacy model through the thoughtful use of technology. It is the first of its kind in Canada that offers free home delivery with continued personalized around the clock care through the power of Artificial Intelligence. Pillway’s multifaceted technology platform provides solutions for consumers, pharmacists, and healthcare providers with complete end-to-end vertical integration across all pharmacy services.
Launched in 2020, Pillway’s mission is to democratize pharmacy access by providing free, as fast as same-day prescription delivery. Pillway provides a comprehensive solution by dispensing all types of medications, including specialty, brand, generic, and topical drugs. Pillway accepts most insurances and helps with discounts whenever possible.
About Many Nations
Many Nations, a 100% Indigenous owned co-operative operating since 1990, collectively delivers great group insurance and group retirement products and returns profits back to its member owners. Through the co-operatives wholly owned brokerage, Many Nations Financial Services Limited, members leverage their collective purchasing power on group insurance and group retirement products designed specifically for Indigenous organizations.
