Pillway Announces Partnership with People Corporation- Integrated Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pillway, Canada's tech first full-service virtual pharmacy, today announced its partnership with People Corporation- Integrated Solutions, a national provider of Group Benefits, Group Retirement and Human Resource solutions.
This new partnership will provide over 70,000 plan members with access to Pillway's best-in-class service for individuals requiring prescription medication, with a specialized focus on those who manage multiple medications daily. Pillway's medication management program simplifies the process, with medications pre-sorted by dose, date, and time into individual packets that help plan members to increase medication adherence rates, along with a technology platform that further supports patients throughout their journey. Pillway's advanced proprietary technology enhances the consumer experience while reducing the cost of operations, passing savings to the member and the plan sponsor through lower dispensing fees and free home delivery.
Almost 70% of Canadians do not take medication properly, resulting in millions of dollars lost by plan sponsors annually. According to industry statistics, Canadian companies lose an estimated $16.6 million in productivity annually due to claimed sick days. Providing extensive and relevant health benefits can improve employee productivity and save plan sponsors and employers millions annually.
"This is an exciting time for this partnership which harnesses the best in options for lower pricing and ease of accessibility for our clients as well as the staff & families that they support through their Group Benefits programs," said John D. Shoniker, Senior Vice President & Partner of People Corporation- Integrated Solutions. "Our partners at Pillway have helped to create an absolute best-in-class program, and we are proud to be able to offer it as part of our ever-growing suite of value-added programs."
The partnership with Pillway allows People Corporation - Integrated Solutions to provide a full-service virtual pharmacy to plan members, offering a complete range of maintenance and specialty medications. In addition, Pillway's Specialty Drug program is designed to enhance patient care for individuals managing complex medical conditions treated with high-cost specialty drugs.
"This partnership confirms our belief that the most patient-centered pharmacy model is one where we come to you," said Lak Gill, CEO of Pillway. "Health is more than prescription drugs and encompasses a 360-degree pharmacy experience. We are eager to provide members with the full range of their healthcare needs delivered directly to their door while supporting plan sponsors by reducing costs and providing additional coverage."
Pillway's free Virtual Pharmacy mobile app allows users to set up automatic refill reminders, receive their medication schedule in real-time, have unlimited access to pharmacists and more!
Members can connect with their pharmacists on live chat, getting the information they need at their fingertips. Doctors can send prescriptions to Pillway through their standard prescribing process. Delivery is available across Canada, for free, with many patients receiving their medications the very same day.
As industry leaders in their respective fields, Pillway and People Corporation - Integrated Solutions are committed to creating quantifiable benefits to plan members through best-in-class health solutions.
About Pillway
Pillway is a tech-first, full-service virtual pharmacy that offers best-in-class service for individuals requiring prescription medication, with a specialized focus for those who manage multiple medications daily. Reimagining the pharmacy experience, Pillway is revolutionizing today's traditional model through the thoughtful use of technology. It is the first of its kind in Canada that offers free home delivery with continued personalized around-the-clock care through the power of Artificial Intelligence. Pillway has built a multifaceted technology platform that provides solutions for consumers, pharmacists, and healthcare providers with complete end-to-end vertical integration across all pharmacy services.
Pillway launched in 2020 with a mission to modernize and enhance the pharmacy experience. Pillway provides a comprehensive solution by dispensing all types of medications, including specialty, brand, generic, and topical drugs. Pillway accepts most insurances and helps with discounts whenever possible.
About People Corporation - Integrated Solutions
Integrated Solutions is a leading-edge Benefits & Group Retirement consulting firm. Our industry and subject matter experts deliver unique insights while customizing our innovative suite of complimentary value-added services to the specific needs of each client, your staff & their families. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting our expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Integrated Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of People Corporation, a leading independent national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource solutions. With over 1,700 talented employees operating through 43+ offices across Canada, we serve organizations from coast to coast, enabled by proprietary digital platforms and solutions.
Pillway
ssache@pillway.com