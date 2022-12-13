Solar Refrigerator Company Paves the Way As One of the Leading Providers of Solar Panels, Solar Refrigerators & Freezers

Offering products with a positive impact on the environment like solar products & the latest tech in emergency power generators are key to the company's ethos.

ORO VALLEY, ARIZONA, USA, December 13, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oro Valley, Arizona, US - Solar Refrigerator Company is committed to providing customers with energy-efficient solutions. Recent additions to their range of product and brand offerings are a testament to their customer-focused solutions. Experts have confirmed that there has been an increase in the demand for solar equipment, including products like solar panels, solar batteries, solar generators, solar fridges, and solar freezers. The upward trend in products in this category has been attributed to consumers looking to save on their utility bills after the recent increases in energy costs and inflation worldwide.

Climate change has been a major concern in the past couple of decades, especially with increased carbon and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The electric power sector is estimated to contribute to at least 28% of all emissions, further impacting the climate through rising sea levels, rising global temperatures and, warming oceans. Solar Refrigerator Company is addressing these problems through its wide range of renewable energy products, which leverages solar energy to reduce carbon emissions.

Solar Refrigerator Company meets the demand of consumers across the US, Canada and Mexico with the supply of solar refrigerators, portable fridges, solar freezers, RV refrigerators, vaccine fridges, marine refrigerators, solar panels, 12-volt solar batteries, lithium batteries, solar charge controllers, and emergency solar generators. Some of the major brands available are Dometic, EcoSolarCool, Rich Solar, Phocos, Renogy, Victron Energy, Canadian Solar, LG, and Danfoss/ Secop.

The solar panels offered range from 100 Watts to 355 Watts. The 355 watt Rich solar panels are Made in USA and with customers purchasing this product, not only does the solar power generated from this product help to reduce greenhouse gases, also because it is made in the country, the product has a significantly reduced carbon footprint, which additionally impacts climate change in a positive manner.

Portable camping & RV refrigerators and emergency power generators are essential equipment that can make or break a camping trip. Power generators are essential when camping and RVing to ensure your mobile phones and other equipment stay charged. Solar Refrigerator company offers these products to ensure a more enjoyable outdoor experience.

The company’s product catalog also includes a range of solar-powered refrigerators available in different sizes and suitable for various uses, from camping and vacationing to homes, RVs, tiny homes, food trucks, and other commercial uses. Customers can browse the different available sizes, from the 1.62 cu ft (46L) size camping refrigerator to the 15.9 cu ft (450L) solar refrigerator, which is currently reduced from $1,875 to $1,250 for a limited time only.

The Solar Refrigerator Company Blog, boasts rich content of articles detailing information on partner manufacturers and recommendations of the best practices for a solar system. A popular publication is 'How To Calculate How Many Solar Panels & Batteries Needed For A Solar Refrigerator & Solar Freezer'.

Visit the Solar Refrigerator Company website for other special discounted priced solar products like solar freezers, solar kits, 12-volt batteries, inverters, solar charge controllers, parts and accessories.

The company is located at 1846 East Innovation Park Drive, Oro Valley, AZ, 85755.

Visit https://www.solarrefrigerator.com/ for a full product catalogue.