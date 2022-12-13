Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,006 in the last 365 days.

Solar Refrigerator Company Paves the Way As One of the Leading Providers of Solar Panels, Solar Refrigerators & Freezers

Solar Refrigerator Company Logo

335 Watt Rich Solar Panel

15.9 cu ft Solar Refrigerator

Offering products with a positive impact on the environment like solar products & the latest tech in emergency power generators are key to the company's ethos.

ORO VALLEY, ARIZONA, USA, December 13, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oro Valley, Arizona, US - Solar Refrigerator Company is committed to providing customers with energy-efficient solutions. Recent additions to their range of product and brand offerings are a testament to their customer-focused solutions. Experts have confirmed that there has been an increase in the demand for solar equipment, including products like solar panels, solar batteries, solar generators, solar fridges, and solar freezers. The upward trend in products in this category has been attributed to consumers looking to save on their utility bills after the recent increases in energy costs and inflation worldwide.

Climate change has been a major concern in the past couple of decades, especially with increased carbon and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The electric power sector is estimated to contribute to at least 28% of all emissions, further impacting the climate through rising sea levels, rising global temperatures and, warming oceans. Solar Refrigerator Company is addressing these problems through its wide range of renewable energy products, which leverages solar energy to reduce carbon emissions.

Solar Refrigerator Company meets the demand of consumers across the US, Canada and Mexico with the supply of solar refrigerators, portable fridges, solar freezers, RV refrigerators, vaccine fridges, marine refrigerators, solar panels, 12-volt solar batteries, lithium batteries, solar charge controllers, and emergency solar generators. Some of the major brands available are Dometic, EcoSolarCool, Rich Solar, Phocos, Renogy, Victron Energy, Canadian Solar, LG, and Danfoss/ Secop.

The solar panels offered range from 100 Watts to 355 Watts. The 355 watt Rich solar panels are Made in USA and with customers purchasing this product, not only does the solar power generated from this product help to reduce greenhouse gases, also because it is made in the country, the product has a significantly reduced carbon footprint, which additionally impacts climate change in a positive manner.

Portable camping & RV refrigerators and emergency power generators are essential equipment that can make or break a camping trip. Power generators are essential when camping and RVing to ensure your mobile phones and other equipment stay charged. Solar Refrigerator company offers these products to ensure a more enjoyable outdoor experience.

The company’s product catalog also includes a range of solar-powered refrigerators available in different sizes and suitable for various uses, from camping and vacationing to homes, RVs, tiny homes, food trucks, and other commercial uses. Customers can browse the different available sizes, from the 1.62 cu ft (46L) size camping refrigerator to the 15.9 cu ft (450L) solar refrigerator, which is currently reduced from $1,875 to $1,250 for a limited time only.

The Solar Refrigerator Company Blog, boasts rich content of articles detailing information on partner manufacturers and recommendations of the best practices for a solar system. A popular publication is 'How To Calculate How Many Solar Panels & Batteries Needed For A Solar Refrigerator & Solar Freezer'.

Visit the Solar Refrigerator Company website for other special discounted priced solar products like solar freezers, solar kits, 12-volt batteries, inverters, solar charge controllers, parts and accessories.

The company is located at 1846 East Innovation Park Drive, Oro Valley, AZ, 85755.
Visit https://www.solarrefrigerator.com/ for a full product catalogue.

Colin Smith
Solar Refrigerator Company
+1 520-200-7330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Solar Refrigerator Company Paves the Way As One of the Leading Providers of Solar Panels, Solar Refrigerators & Freezers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.