Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,669 in the last 365 days.

REAL LEADERS UNVEILS ITS TOP 50 KEYNOTE SPEAKERS OF 2023: Ben Newman to be Honored on December 8, 2022

Real Leaders Top Keynote Speakers of 2023

Ben Newman, a top mental toughness expert, is to be honored as a Top 50 Keynote Speaker of 2023.

I feel honored to have been chosen within this impact-oriented community”
— Ben Newman
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Leaders is thrilled to announce the newly selected winners of its 2023 “Top 50 Keynote Speakers” from around the world. Among the top winners selected is Ben Newman from The Ben Newman Companies. “These Top Keynote Speakers are purpose-driven and play a vital role in influencing and shaping our communities to create positive change for a better world” said Mark
Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “The ripple effect that these Top Keynote Speakers have created around social impact and leadership, have helped to elevate humanity and business as a force for good” added Van Ness.

On December 8th, there will be a Virtual Speaker Summit to honor the top keynote speakers in the world. It will include special surprise appearances from a variety of the top speakers and celebrities. Additionally, there will be a reveal of the ranking and how others can make this list for next year. Speakers, Impact Leaders, Authors, Creators and Changemakers can find out more information here.

The 2023 Top Keynote Speakers include highly influential leaders such as Tony Robbins, Brené Brown, Gary Vaynerchuk, Jane Goodall, Simon Sinek, Ben Newman and many other well-respected impact influencers, executives and activists with millions of followers from a variety of sectors. SEE WINNER’S LIST. “I feel honored to have been chosen within this impact-oriented community,” said Ben Newman. “My ongoing drive to help individuals and teams all over the world find their BURN and create their LEGACY has been a huge part of achieving this acknowledgment”.

###

ABOUT REAL LEADERS
Real Leaders is the world’s first sustainable business and leadership magazine. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world— a world of far-sighted, sustainable leaders who thrive by creating solutions to the great challenges of our time. Real Leaders is a signatory in the United Nations Global Compact and an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development. Real Leaders sponsors a multitude of mission-aligned global events annually and are active impact investors. Real Leaders provides professional guidance to best position leaders to thrive in the new economy and to inspire the future.

Visit www.real-leaders.com for more information.

LinkedIn: Real-Leaders
Instagram: @Real_Leaders
Twitter: @Real_Leaders
#Top50Speakers
#RealLeadersTopSpeakers
#InspireTheFuture
Facebook: @Real Leaders

ABOUT BEN NEWMAN

Ben Newman is a Performance Coach, Speaker, and #1 Wall Street Journal Best Selling Author of UNCOMMON Leadership.

Ben works with Fortune 500 companies around the world, business LEADERS, sales organizations, and professional and collegiate athletes and Olympians in every major sport.

His clients include Alabama Football, Anheuser-Busch InBev, AstraZeneca, AFA Singapore, Army of The United States, Air Force Football, American Family Insurance…and those are just some of the A’s.

Influencive.com recently selected Ben as one of the TOP 10 Motivators in Sports and Real Leaders Magazine has selected Ben as one of their TOP 50 Speakers in the World the last four years.

LinkedIn: Ben Newman
Instagram: @ContinuedFight
Twitter: @ContinuedFight

Ben Newman
The Ben Newman Companies
info@bennewman.net
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

REAL LEADERS UNVEILS ITS TOP 50 KEYNOTE SPEAKERS OF 2023: Ben Newman to be Honored on December 8, 2022

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.