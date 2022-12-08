REAL LEADERS UNVEILS ITS TOP 50 KEYNOTE SPEAKERS OF 2023: Ben Newman to be Honored on December 8, 2022
Real Leaders Top Keynote Speakers of 2023
Ben Newman, a top mental toughness expert, is to be honored as a Top 50 Keynote Speaker of 2023.
I feel honored to have been chosen within this impact-oriented community”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Leaders is thrilled to announce the newly selected winners of its 2023 “Top 50 Keynote Speakers” from around the world. Among the top winners selected is Ben Newman from The Ben Newman Companies. “These Top Keynote Speakers are purpose-driven and play a vital role in influencing and shaping our communities to create positive change for a better world” said Mark
— Ben Newman
Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “The ripple effect that these Top Keynote Speakers have created around social impact and leadership, have helped to elevate humanity and business as a force for good” added Van Ness.
On December 8th, there will be a Virtual Speaker Summit to honor the top keynote speakers in the world. It will include special surprise appearances from a variety of the top speakers and celebrities. Additionally, there will be a reveal of the ranking and how others can make this list for next year. Speakers, Impact Leaders, Authors, Creators and Changemakers can find out more information here.
The 2023 Top Keynote Speakers include highly influential leaders such as Tony Robbins, Brené Brown, Gary Vaynerchuk, Jane Goodall, Simon Sinek, Ben Newman and many other well-respected impact influencers, executives and activists with millions of followers from a variety of sectors. SEE WINNER’S LIST. “I feel honored to have been chosen within this impact-oriented community,” said Ben Newman. “My ongoing drive to help individuals and teams all over the world find their BURN and create their LEGACY has been a huge part of achieving this acknowledgment”.
ABOUT REAL LEADERS
Real Leaders is the world’s first sustainable business and leadership magazine. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world— a world of far-sighted, sustainable leaders who thrive by creating solutions to the great challenges of our time. Real Leaders is a signatory in the United Nations Global Compact and an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development. Real Leaders sponsors a multitude of mission-aligned global events annually and are active impact investors. Real Leaders provides professional guidance to best position leaders to thrive in the new economy and to inspire the future.
Visit www.real-leaders.com for more information.
ABOUT BEN NEWMAN
Ben Newman is a Performance Coach, Speaker, and #1 Wall Street Journal Best Selling Author of UNCOMMON Leadership.
Ben works with Fortune 500 companies around the world, business LEADERS, sales organizations, and professional and collegiate athletes and Olympians in every major sport.
His clients include Alabama Football, Anheuser-Busch InBev, AstraZeneca, AFA Singapore, Army of The United States, Air Force Football, American Family Insurance…and those are just some of the A’s.
Influencive.com recently selected Ben as one of the TOP 10 Motivators in Sports and Real Leaders Magazine has selected Ben as one of their TOP 50 Speakers in the World the last four years.
Ben Newman
The Ben Newman Companies
info@bennewman.net
