O’Guin Wellness: A Leading St. Louis Chiropractor
Specializing in non-invasive therapies in the St. Louis areaST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- O’Guin Wellness is a leading St. Louis chiropractic clinic specializing in non-invasive therapies to restore alignment and enhance movement. O’Guin Wellness takes pride in providing quality, personalized care to promote healing for individuals. Their goal is to help people live better, more fulfilling daily lives.
Dr. Jeffrey O’Guin is an experienced chiropractor, having practiced since 2008. In addition to being a full-time chiropractor, Dr. O’Guin has taught advanced biomechanics, rehabilitation, and myofascial techniques at Logan University and has also lectured others in the industry through the Missouri Chiropractic Physicians Association.
Dr. O’Guin is joined in his clinic by Dr. Logan Hagerman who gained interest in chiropractic through experience rehabbing from an old football injury. His mission is to provide relevant and individualized care to allow his patients to be the healthiest versions of themselves.
O’Guin Wellness is proud to offer quality chiropractic care as well as other advanced therapies. Their services include spinal decompression, myofascial release, rehab, and percussion therapy. Conditions that O’Guin Wellness frequently treats include low back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and pinched nerves. They also offer a variety of personal training options led using movement as medicine. Jennifer Walker, an ACE-certified personal trainer with over 14 years of experience, brings her passion for fitness to the job every day to motivate and guide clients towards better health.
O’Guin Wellness offers free initial consultations to new patients who may need chiropractic care. They are proud to offer fully individualized care to focus on the needs of each individual patient. Whether recovering from a sports injury, an accident, or just the wear and tear of life, O’Guin Wellness can form a treatment plan to help an individual feel their best. To begin on the healing journey O’Guin Wellness offers free consultation!
