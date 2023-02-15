Verse Announces Integration with Total Expert, Bringing Powerful Customer Engagement to Leading Mortgage Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Verse.io is excited to announce our new integration with Total Expert, the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions. This partnership allows modern mortgage and finance companies to streamline their lead engagement efforts and connect with potential clients using Verse’s on-demand concierge team.
Total Expert users can now seamlessly integrate Verse's AI-driven customer outreach platform to engage with potential clients and gather important information about their needs and preferences. This information is then automatically passed to Total Expert, where it enriches the platform’s comprehensive customer profiles, identifies high-quality leads, and triggers automated journeys.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with industry leader, Total Expert, to provide a seamless solution for their users," said David Tal, CEO of Verse. "Our 24/7 conversation engine combined with Total Expert's powerful platform offers an unmatched solution for capturing and converting leads in the mortgage industry as effectively and efficiently as possible, especially at a time when companies need to figure out how to do far more, with much leaner teams."
"Total Expert helps financial institutions deliver the perfect customer journey--that means empowering them to educate, engage, and advise borrowers at every financial milestone," said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. "Verse's on-demand customer engagement team is a valuable addition to our platform, and we are excited to offer this integrated solution to our users."
The new integration is now available for all Total Expert users, and can be easily activated by signing up with Verse. For more information, please visit Verse.io or contact the Verse team.
About Verse
Verse.io is a customer engagement and conversion platform that leverages cutting-edge conversational AI technology combined with 24/7 human concierge services to help businesses engage and qualify leads, book appointments, nurture prospects, drive inbound calls and convert customers efficiently and at any scale around the clock. Verse’s proprietary conversational outreach platform engages millions of consumer inquiries every year for leading real estate, solar, mortgage, home services, education, insurance and other industries, and has won dozens of awards for service, technology, ROI, ease of use and much more. Verse customers typically see a 50-100% lift in engagement and conversion rates using its powerful technology.
About Total Expert
Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information, visit totalexpert.com. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast, hosted by founder and CEO Joe Welu.
Craig Hengel
