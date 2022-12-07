Hertfordshire £10,000,000 Mansion Now Available
Damion Merry is blown away with this £10 million Hertfordshire mansion
Damion Merry lists the finest mansion in the UK”HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damion Merry owner of Luxury Property Partners has just launched a luxury mansion in England. The lifestyle of the rich and famous for someone soon. A £10,000,000 architectural masterpiece in Hertfordshire has just hit the market and the YouTube video is going viral. This home in a gated community of just 5 luxury homes some of which have been lived in by Premiership footballers will blow people away. Features include;
— Damion Merry
• Italian marble entrance hall
• Air Conditioning to every room
• Uderfloor hearing to every room
• Control4 Home Automation System throughout which includes Surround Sound to each room.
• Lutron Lighting System
• Banham Alarm & CCTV
• Extreme Design Beskope Kitchen which won international design award.
• Kitchen includes; Wolf oven & Grill, Sub Zero Fridge, Freezer & Wine Cooler. Gaggenau appliances.
• Italian marble tiled en-suites.
• 12,000 Sqft
• 6 Acres
• Home Cinema
• Fully equipped Hammer Strength Gym
• Indoor 10m x 5m pool with Jacuzzi.
• Spa which includes Brass Monkey Ice Bath, Sauna, Steam room & Experience Shower.
• Outdoor Pool 12m x 6m
• Outdoor Jacuzzi
• Outdoor Grilo Kitchen
• Lake with 2 x waterfall
* Running track around perimeter of site.
• Tripple Garage with 1 Bedroom staff/granny annex above.
• Bekspoke Joinery throughout
These are just some of the amazing features in what could be said is one of the finest homes outside of London. There is a YouTube video that has just received over 11,000 views overnight and Damion Merry shows the viewer the ins and outs of the home, the pools, the gym, the acreage etc and the award winning kitchen. The entire home is as furnished by world renowned Alexander James Interiors. In a world where people are tightening up on spending it shows that the rich and the famous are still actively looking to buy and sell the best homes in the country. Damion Merry from Luxury Property Partners is quickly taking the real estate world by storm and using the best methods that the Americans and Australians have used and he’s brought that back to the UK. Especially after his appearance over a decade ago on ITVs Take Me Out. He truly has become a YouTube sensation at showing the best properties in the UK and this home is up there!
