Damion Merry launches a luxurious home in the North of England for £10 million

£10,000,000 architectural masterpiece becomes available in Lytham St Anne near Blackpool.

UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Damion Merry is selling a £10,000,000 mansion on the outskirts of Blackpool. A 12,500 square foot family home sits on a 1 acre plot. Over three years and £7million has gone into building one of the finest homes in the North of England. Some rumours have been spreading that it’s Ronaldo’s home. This is not the case! This luxury home named South Lodge is finally ready for sale and Damion Merry says it’s without doubt the finest home he’s ever seen. A good fit for a footballer or business professional who wants to enjoy the peace and quiet with access to private airport, beach and some of the best schools in the North.GeneralPlot39,826 sq/ft > 3700 sq/m > 0.9 acre > 0.37 hectareDwelling12,605 sq/ft > 1,100 sq/mRear garden1,500 sq/m > 16,145 sq/ftDriveway6,800 sq/m > 73,200 sq/ftStructurePiled foundation, ground beams, concrete suspended floor slab, 200mm PIR insulation & screed. External walls; blockwork cavity walls, full fill cavity Rockwool insulation.Internal partitions; solid concrete blockwork and metal frames walls.Roof; Parapet roof, warm insulated flat roof, 3 layer felt roofing systems, internal gutterings, Posi roof joists.Note, 12,606 sq/ft flat roof to facility maximum capacity for solar PV panelsRooms4 No. bedrooms9 No. wash rooms as below; 4 En suite bathrooms5 Wc/shower roomsSeparate (front) living roomOpen plan lounge, kitchen, dining StudyUtility2 No. Server roomsConcrete internal panic room25m long pool Changing room SaunaSpaFully equipped gym2 No. Plant roomsOutdoor Kitchen/BBQCovered outdoor seating and diningSunken garden/gas fire pit seating for 20 people Double garage2 External Wc’sDetached Gardener’s roomFacadeAll external walls fully clad with Cosentino Dekton large format panels.Zero coping visible from ground level to facilitate minimalist aesthetics and clean lines.FenestrationSky frame electric sliding doors“Frameless” 10mm silicone jointed Structural glazingMain entrance; 4m high x 1.5m wide glass pivot door (Sky Frame’s tallest)Sky Frame 2 sliding pocket door to Gym - door fully disappears into wall pocketFlooringFully tiled throughout with 1200 x 1200 porcelain tiles and resin grouted joints Rubber flooring in gymWalls & CeilingsAll walls & ceilings finished with bespoke Venetian polished plaster throughout (no paint) Large format tiling in bathrooms4m x 4m bubble wall in main lounge areaA range of LED illuminated wall niches and coffered ceilings throughoutElectric flat roof Skylight’s to all bedrooms7m x 2m flat glass skylight to main hallway2m x 1.2m flat glass skylight to bedroom corridorHigh level electric windows in main lounge to facilitate passive ventilationInternal DoorsAll internal doors Black glass Garofoli Italian designer doors. Oikos electric safe security door to “panic room”.

£10 million UK mansion