Congressman John Garamendi Applauds Passage of 2023 National Defense Authorization Act
EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA-03) applauded passage of the $858 Billion National Defense Authorization Act, which was agreed to last night by the House and Senate Armed Services Committees. Congressman Garamendi provided the Keynote Address this morning at the 2022 MILCON Contracting Summit in Pentagon City, organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (www.usdlf.org).
Congressman Garamendi is the Chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness, which oversees more than one-third of the Department of Defense's annual budget, has jurisdiction over 1,100 military installations and bases worldwide, and oversees all U.S. military training, logistics, and equipment maintenance.
In his Keynote Address, Congressman Garamendi stated that the 2023 defense budget should be used to replenish depleted munitions and to upgrade U.S. military facilities worldwide. He also implored prime contractors to use local subcontractors in areas where military facilities are being refurbished. "If you don't," Garamendi admonished, myself and 434 other Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are going to come knocking on your front door!"
Congressman Garamendi also said that the U.S. should work with the European Union in rebuilding Ukraine and that the $4.2 billion European Deterrence Initiative should be used as a model.
Other speakers at the 2-day MILCON Contracting Summit included Ivan Bolden, Chief, Army Partnerships; ToniAnn Fisher, Director, Air Force Community Partnerships; Col Joseph Novario, Assistant Chief of Staff, Marine Corps Installations Command; Captain Jeffery Jasinski, Director, Facilities, Marine Corps Installations Command; Bob Silver, Director, Military Construction Program Office, Naval Facilities Engineering Command; Col Scott Soloman (Ret.), Chief Strategy Officer, Defense and National Security, AT&T; David Preston, Executive Director Client Engagement INDOPACOM, VECTRUS; Thomas Williams, Director, Army Programs, AMERESCO; Brian Liesveld, CEO, DEFENSEWERX; and more.
Major Summit Sponsors included Lodging Solutions & Industrial Tent Systems; Horsley Construction; and ASRC Federal. Business executives at the Summit represented GKN Aerospace; Gordian; Grayton Beach Capital; Harris; HDR; Hensel Phelps; Johnson Controls; Kiewit Infrastructure; Schneider Electric; Shaw Industries; Siemens; STANTEC; Tetra Tech; Western Global; WSP USA; and more.
