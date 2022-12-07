Sign Structure Inspections Underway in Allegheny County

Sign inspection work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with single-lane restrictions according to the following schedule:

Wednesday, December 7

Thursday, December 8

I-279 southbound at the Perrysville HOV (Exit 5) Exit in Ross Township

McKnight Road southbound between Ross Park Mall and I-279 in Ross Township

McKnight Road ramp southbound to I-279 in Ross Township

Friday, December 9

I-79 southbound between I-79/I-279 split and Route 65/Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) Exit in Franklin Park, Sewickley Hills, and Glenfield boroughs and Aleppo Township

I-79 northbound ramp to Route 19 in Marshall Township

Route 60 at I-79 Interchange in Robinson Township

Crews from Mackin Engineering and Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspections. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5011

