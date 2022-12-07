Submit Release
Sign Structure Inspections Underway in Allegheny County

Sign inspection work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with single-lane restrictions according to the following schedule:

Wednesday, December 7

Thursday, December 8

  • I-279 southbound at the Perrysville HOV (Exit 5) Exit in Ross Township

  • McKnight Road southbound between Ross Park Mall and I-279 in Ross Township

  • McKnight Road ramp southbound to I-279 in Ross Township

Friday, December 9

  • I-79 southbound between I-79/I-279 split and Route 65/Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) Exit in Franklin Park, Sewickley Hills, and Glenfield boroughs and Aleppo Township

  • I-79 northbound ramp to Route 19 in Marshall Township

  • Route 60 at I-79 Interchange in Robinson Township

Crews from Mackin Engineering and Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspections. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5011

# # #

