PennDOT to Begin Roundabout Safety Improvement Project in Upper Chichester Township

12/07/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, December 19, on a project to improve safety by constructing a roundabout at the Bethel Road and Mill Road intersection in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County.


Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will construct a single-lane roundabout to enhance traffic flow through the intersection. The project will also include relocating utilities; new drainage facilities; ADA compliant sidewalks and crosswalks; and full-depth reconstruction of the existing intersection. In addition, bicycle ramps are proposed to allow cyclists to navigate the roundabout.


The project aims to reduce overall crashes at the intersection; reduce vehicle speeds; and improve bicycle and pedestrian mobility and safety near the intersection. 


Due to the nature of construction, beginning Monday, December 19, through Thursday, December 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a weekday lane closure is scheduled at the Bethel Road and Mill Road intersection for utility construction. A traffic detour will be utilized once the project moves from utility construction to roadway construction.   


Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


Richard E. Pierson Company, Inc. of Pilesgrove, NJ, is the general contractor on the $2.6 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. 


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #

