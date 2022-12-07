Northampton County: UGI Road Work on PA 512

​

County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Twp.

Road name: PA 512

Between: Jaindl Blvd. and Steuben Road

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Traffic lanes will be shifted for UGI gas main work. Please use caution in work zone.

Start date: 12/7/22

Est completion date: 12/21/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

