Nicholas Stuchell Named Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health

Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), today announces the appointment of Nicholas Stuchell as Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s restructuring effort.

The vacancy is being filled due to the appointment of former Commissioner of the Bureau for Behavioral Health, Christina Mullins, as Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. A job search​ will be conducted for a permanent replacement during this interim period.

DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health is the federally designated State Authority for mental health and substance use disorder as well as the lead agency for intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Stuchell currently serves as the general counsel of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health and the Office of Drug Control Policy, a position he’s held since 2019. Before joining DHHR, he worked in general litigation for 10 years.

“Nick’s familiarity of DHHR will allow him to immediately serve in this capacity without a learning curve,” said Crouch. “He will be a stable force while we search for a permanent replacement.”

Stuchell received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from West Virginia University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the West Virginia University College of Law. He is licensed to practice law in West Virginia and Kentucky.

“For me, the most rewarding part of civil service is being able to help people,” Stuchell said. “I look forward to serving in this role and helping West Virginia’s citizens and communities in any way that I am able.”

Stuchell is the fourth official appointed following the organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group, at the direction of Gov. Jim Justice. ​​​